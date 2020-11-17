Luxury ranch getaway just 90 minutes from Houston hits market at $7.5 million

Locals looking for a getaway that blends rustic sophistication with jaw-dropping views should head out to Somerville, Texas (just about an hour and a half away from central Houston out via 290). There awaits an absolute stunner of a 7,089-square-foot ranch home, sitting on more than 198 acres of natural beauty.

The seven-bedroom spread is for sale at $7.5 million, listed by Nan & Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate. Pigpen Ranch, located at 6957 FM 1361, offers everything anyone could ask for in a country getaway, as well as offering plenty of modern amenities for those thinking of ditching city life altogether.

Drive through the private gates and be prepared to be completely wowed by the fine details that meld Western charm with contemporary vibes. Stone, brick, and hardwood dominate throughout, with beamed ceilings, copper and pressed-metal accents, and a series of themed rooms that take visitors and residents alike back in time.

"The Saloon," for example, is a killer relaxing space, with a player piano dating to the 1800s, red and gold velvet-covered walls, and a wide wall screen for movie viewing. A long wood bar with marble-topped back bar counters and felt-topped card table make the space perfect for entertaining.

A massive open floor plan sweeps from the kitchen through the dining space into a huge living room, anchored by a stone fireplace. Wide wood floors reflect warm light from the huge windows, offering awe-inspiring views of the property. Kitchen details include whimsical metal-basket lights over the deep, through sinks and a beamed ceiling.

Among the details in the bedrooms are stone walls, lighting fixtures made from farm implements, and wrought-iron accents. One bedroom boasts sliding barn doors that reveal four bunk beds, ready for a sleep-over. Another has bunks bordered by metal piping, set into an alcove that is supported by stripped tree trunks. The master suite features a metal stand-alone soaking tub and a stone shower with rainforest showerhead.

Five ponds are set into the rolling acres of The Pigpen, along with open fields and scenic views. A fantasy pool with waterfalls anchors the ranch house's exterior, along with an outdoor fireplace and seating for a crowd. A covered patio features a dining area and outdoor kitchen.

Offering up luxury far away from the hustle of city life, this pigpen is a tidy Texas home away from home for a lucky owner.