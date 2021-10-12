Historic Houston estate designed by legendary architect graces market at $12.5M

It's not often that the chance comes along to own a piece of history. Yet, whoever buys the mind-bogglingly gorgeous home that is 3 Remington Ln. will have exactly that.

Built by the legendary architect John Staub for Texaco heiress Margaret Wray in 1939, this 59,000-square-foot estate in Shadyside is on the market for $12.5 million, represented by Hedley Karpas of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home was renovated throughout in 2021, with a design scheme that captures the contemporary, all while keeping the home's original essence. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Three Remington Ln. stylishly unfolds its graces across multiple winds and sprawling grounds, a luxury oasis that still feels decidedly like a home.

We've reported before about 3 Remington Ln.'s palatial, park-like grounds that also feature beds of bright azaleas, bricked pathways, a lawn-dropped pool and spa, graceful landscaping, and fountains.

Its grand reception room floods the space with natural light, beckoning those who enter to come through to its library with a custom-painted fireplace.

Beyond, the rear dining room overlooks the home's welcoming patio, grounds and lawn-dropped pool.

The renovated kitchen offers professional-grade appliances and exposed original brick walls, along with high-gloss cabinetry and quartzite countertops. blending the modern with the classic.

As we noted in our previous story, an elegant sitting room unfolds off the main staircase, boasting full-length windows ove,looking the upstairs balcony and the grounds.

The opulent master suite features double-hung windows that provide views of 3 Remington Ln.'s front, rear, and side gardens, giving the illusion of being suspended in a luxurious tree house. Its L-shaped closet provides both space and style.

Secondary bedrooms share a den space, offering the perfect retreat for tweens, teens, and guests, and the home has a flex space that's perfect for a home gym or media room. All of the home's primary rooms offer killer views of the home's opulent grounds with mossy oaks and trailing branches.

Inside and out, 3 Remington Ln. must be seen to be fully believed. Its impeccable attention to detail and its unparalleled ability to combine the past and the present have made this home an absolute knock-out. This is an old-world manor house for the modern world. And it's waiting for its next owners.