Houston's most expensive penthouse towers onto market for $8.99 million in River Oaks

Houstonians looking to live the (really) high life in luxury have a sexy new option. The Bayou’s City’s most expensive new condominium penthouse is now for sale at the prestigious high-rise tower, The River Oaks, for $8,990,000.

Just what does nearly $9 million land a lucky buyer? The ultra-luxe, bespoke penthouse — dubbed Penthouse Two West — boasts 8,406 square feet, with 6,200 square feet of interior space and more than 2,200 square feet of balcony and terrace.

Inside, owners can expect 14-foot ceilings, four bedrooms, four full-baths (plus a half bath), and floor-to-ceiling windows boasting some “spectacular” views, per the listing by Rosie Meyers or Adriana Banks of Douglas Elliman.

A clean-lined interior, marked by a midcentury feel and neutral colors, was designed by internationally renowned interior architect Lauren Rottet. As CultureMap previously reported, Rottet is the mastermind behind the redesigns of La Colombe d’Or and Four Seasons Houston fame.

Posh finishes such as Calacatta marble countertops, chef-caliber Gaggenau appliances, and Poggenpohl cabinets play off the hardwoods and rich limestone, per a release.

Promising an over-the-top, lock-and-leave lifestyle, The River Oaks offers a state-of-the art fitness center, massage and yoga rooms, two pools surrounded by sitting gardens, a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen, a dog park and a dog grooming spa, per a release.

Two overnight guest suites, valet parking, a private indoor dining room with adjacent catering kitchen and party room, and 24-hour/white-glove concierge service adds to the upscale experience

Nestled in the heart of River Oaks, The River Oaks is located at 3433 Westheimer Rd., between Edloe and Buffalo Speedway.