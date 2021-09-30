Historic Hill Country property with its own Irish-style pub hops onto market for $2.5 million

We bet you’ve never seen a real estate listing quite like this one. A Hill Country property featuring an Irish-style pub and a former barbershop just hit the market for $2.5 million.

A recently renovated home dating back to 1879 anchors the nearly 5-acre property in Center Point, about 10 miles southeast of Kerrville, at 428 China St. Situated along 250 feet of Guadalupe River frontage, the 3,500-square-foot main house offers four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

A highlight of the recently updated kitchen in the main house is longleaf pine flooring that was sourced from one of the last homes to sit near the Alamo in San Antonio.

The guest house, meanwhile, is a former barber shop from the 1920s. One of the customers of the former barbershop, relocated from Kerrville, is said to have been President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The barn on the property has been converted into an Irish-style pub that contains an upstairs bunk room and bathroom, making for what the company that’s marketing the property calls “the perfect man cave.”

From the home’s charming porch and tree-shaded yard to its festooned fireplaces, beadboard walls, and décor embellishments, the property exhibits the utmost in Texas flair with the tranquility of riverside living. It’s precisely that getaway feel that the listing agent says will attract potential buyers.

“As more people search for property outside of Texas’ major cities, this home is an ideal getaway location, boasting unique amenities and riverfront that is hard to come by,” according to Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, whose agent Ashley Robertson has the listing.