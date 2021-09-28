Former Houston Astros MVP's estate hits the market for $1.8 million

Houston Astros fans who are still grieving the departure of fan favorite and community champion George Springer now have a chance to connect with the beloved slugger and MVP of the 2017 World Series.

Springer, a two-time Silver Slugger who is now blasting homers for the rising Toronto Blue Jays (we can’t bring ourselves to call them “Springer Dingers”), has just listed his home in the booming suburb Sienna Plantation at 9422 Fox Bend Ln. in an exclusive, gated enclave for $1.8 million.

The 6,117-square-foot manse boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, per the listing, and is a former model home nestled in the Sienna Village Of Destrehan neighborhood.

“George called me right after the World Series,” Rodney Hamp, owner of listing group Hamp Team Real Estate, tells CultureMap. “He needed more privacy as he wasn’t in a gated community.”

Hamp contacted Toll Brothers about their sprawling model home; they already had 18 offers on it. “I said, ‘Well, would you like to sell it to Geroge Springer?’” The rest was history.

This modern French chateau sits on a secluded property with frequent wildlife and deer visiting the garden. Twin staircases meet visitors, while a massive game room and theater hybrid is the perfect spot to host Astros watch parties (or Blue Jays, for that matter). A crystal pool and a pergola make for resort living in the backyard.

Interested parties should act fast: Hamp reports that the home already has two offers — one of which is over asking price — in just 12 hours.

Hamp adds that it’s not just Springer’s star power fueling the interest. “The house speaks for itself regardless of George,” says Hamp, “it’s a stunning home. One buyer who was ready to spend between $6 million and $8 million in River Oaks went on about how this house is half the price, newer, and bigger.”