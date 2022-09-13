Beloved Houston weatherman's charming Galveston Victorian home crests onto market for $750,000

The charming house at 1726 Avenue L in Galveston is many things. For one, it's a 2006 build that looks like it could've been built a century before. It's also a beautiful Victorian nestled just steps away from the beach in the Lost Bayou Historic District.

Most intriguing of all, it's the home of beloved, fan-favorite KPRC weatherman Frank Billingsley, who's put the beach retreat on the market. (Billingsley has chatted with our columnist Ken Hoffman on weather and more as well as his poignant origin story.)

Available for $750,000, his home at 1726 Avenue L is represented by Eric Gage of Douglas Elliman.

From top to bottom, this dwelling is a remarkable blend of historic homage, tasteful details, and contemporary amenities. Built by New Orleans-based UH alum Leland van Deventer, who is noted for his renovations to historic properties, 1726 Avenue L received "fill in" recognition for fitting in among the historic homes that are its neighbors, while also providing all the modern touches contemporary homeowners crave.

Here, potential owners will find reclaimed hardwood pine floors; an open-concept, combo kitchen and dining room; alcoves that are perfect spots for decorative accent pieces; three bedrooms; big bay windows; and a lovely, lattice-wood porch that is perfect for outdoor entertaining.

A "resort feel" to the interior was crafted by Jerri Mullican, who creates interiors for the nearby eastern shore neighborhood of Beachtown. Those who enjoy the feel of old Galveston with the modern amenities of today's world will enjoy this rare jewel on the East End.

Consider this a house that can be an island home base or a weekend getaway. The primary bedroom has a huge bay window with views over the street. The living room has a dry bar, so wine and whiskey can always be at the ready. White cabinets and walls throughout provide amplification of the home's dazzling light and offer a canvas for the owner's imagination.

All said, 1726 Avenue L is a see-it-to-believe-it space, with both curb appeal and great charm in a red-hot beachside market.

This charming mix of modern and traditional is perfect for those who appreciate the architecture of yesterday without sacrificing the comforts and conveniences of today. It's a home ready for its next chapter, and will no doubt be a daily or weekend showpiece for its new owners.