Picturesque Galveston historical landmark home charms market at $725K

Potential buyers would be forgiven for entering 1412 Market St. in Galveston, only to have their mouths drop open in surprise. The lovingly restored Victorian is part time capsule, part contemporary comfort.

From its wide hardwoods to its inlaid ceilings, this home is a gorgeous grande dame. It's listed for $724,880 and represented by Jim Rosenfeld of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty.

Most Houstonians know that once upon a time, Galveston was one of the country's busiest and most important port towns and shipping centers, responsible for bringing people and products from around the world to the Gulf Coast.

Then came the tragic storm of 1900, and the building of the Port of Houston, and Galveston's star faded slightly. But today, the city is a bustling center of independent businesses, important museums and a beloved island getaway.

The picturesque 1412 Market Street is also known as the Isadore Lovenberg House. Named for a Paris-born financier, the home was built by architect Nicholas Clayton and is an enduring beauty of Galveston's East End Historic District.

Entry steps lead to a wide front porch and screened double French doors into the high-ceilinged foyer with its intricately carved ceiling.

Unfolding across 3,210 square feet, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom (one partial) home offers space for living and entertaining. The house still boasts its original chandeliers, pocket doors, sashed "walk-out" wood-cased windows and carved screen doors.

The living room's pressed tin ceiling is a conversation point, and the gourmet kitchen's stainless appliances blend seamlessly with the home's Victorian vibe, especially the vintage O’Keefe & Merritt six-burner gas range with double oven.

Porches, verandas, and a backyard deck make for incredible spots to embrace balmy island breezes. The home's owner's suite features a bathroom true to the home's Victorian roots, while offering a modern luxury feel.

The backyard has a heated, saltwater pool and the two-car garage has its own apartment.

Listed as a Galveston Landmark, the Isadore Lovenberg House is perfect for the buyer who appreciates fine details and history. For nearly 150 years, this home has seen Galveston grow and change, and has proven that quality artisanship endures over the ages. Imagine the next 150 years.