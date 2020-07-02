A third generation Houstonian, Laura Perlman comes from a family that succeeded in commercial and residential real estate dating back several generations. She is a true real estate veteran, with years of experience providing exemplary service to her clients.

"I am aware that I can much better service my client's dreams when I listen instead of speak," she says, building on her reputation of diplomacy and a calming presence. Questions are encouraged and discussions are a must for Perlman, along with organization, in-depth research and analysis, and setting expectations. She takes pride in doing her "homework" and embraces the philosophy that knowledge is power.

For buyers, Perlman meticulously walks them through the buying process to ensure they know what to anticipate, and thus there are fewer "surprises." Sellers can count on her great attention to detail and data analysis to create an effective sales plan for their home. They can expect to be updated timely and frequently on the market, buyer feedback, and interest in the property, among other vital details involved with getting the home sold.

"Laura is the epitome of what a great Realtor should be: smart, organized, empathetic, a great communicator, dedicated, professional, and always puts her client's best interests first," raves one client. "No one has to hunt down documents or items from her because she's always ready and one step ahead."

A graduate of the University of Texas, where she earned her business degree in marketing, Perlman has continued her education with the designations of an Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR) and Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE). Family, travel, and exercise are some of her favorite pastimes when she is not helping clients find their perfect home.

We chatted with Perlman to find out more about her work and what drives her.

CultureMap: What inspires you to do what you do?

Laura Perlman: My love of real estate and home design. Even as a little girl, I would go view open houses any chance I could. I envisioned how I would live in that home and what design changes I would make. I love opening the front door to discover what each home has to offer.

CM: What's one piece of advice you'd give to people looking for their dream home?

LP: Define your "must haves" and use them as a guide when making decisions. I want my clients to find their unique dream home, and this can create an environment where buyers' emotions take control. My role is to help take as much emotion as possible out of the decision-making process. Then, as a team, we can make that all-important decision from a place of knowledge and aspiration together.

CM: And advice to those who are selling?

LP: It is all in the preparation, from painting and decluttering to understanding the market and pricing. The sellers that have an understanding of how their home compares to recent sales will be able to price accordingly, and should be on the market for a shorter amount of time. It is the agent's responsibility to educate their sellers.

CM: Sum up Houston in three words.

LP: Welcoming, wise, and wonderful!

CM: What do you consider your "special skill"?

LP: Research and communication: I dive into the history of the home itself, the comps, and market conditions. I connect with my clients on a personal level, so communication comes with ease. I believe that is the foundation of every successful transaction.

CM: What's one thing people might not know about you?

LP: I love to do jigsaw puzzles.

CM: Finish the sentence: "It's a good day when..."

LP: My clients are happy, I have connected with my family, my dog has been walked, and I don't have to make dinner!

---

Learn more about Laura Perlman here, or contact her at 281-796-1798 or Laura.Perlman@Sothebyshomes.com.