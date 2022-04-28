New mixed-use tower planned for Uptown aims to elevate scene

The Uptown/Galleria area is set to add an elevated, mixed-use destination to its skyline. Real estate investment firm DeisoMoss will develop a new, 43-story, mixed-use tower located at 2120 Post Oak Blvd. set to break ground next year.

Commercial Observer was first to report the news.

According to Commercial Observer, DeisoMoss secured $26.1 million of funding from Manhattan-based Northwind Group to secure the 551,905 square-foot development. Plans call for 355 multifamily units, 100,000 square feet of Class A office space, and high-end retail, which should be a fit with the upscale area offerings.

“The pre-development loan with Northwind is instrumental in bringing us through to a foundation excavation to get to the floor-up construction loan,” Andrew Deiso, founder of DeisoMoss, tells Commercial Observer. “It’s probably the most coveted piece of undeveloped dirt in Houston.”

Notably for foodies, Deiso adds that his firm has already attracted interest from “nationally recognized white-tablecloth” restaurant chains for the retail/dining space.

Touting a “work, play, live” approach to the destination, which is still unnamed, DeisoMoss founder Taylor Moss tells Commercial Observer that this new project will match those in other major markets.

“You see these mixed-use towers in other primary markets like New York, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, but it’s kind of a novel concept for Houston,” he notes. ”We’re taking the model of these other primary markets and other very successful developers that have come before us and taking a page out of their playbook and trying to introduce these luxury high-end, what we call “Class double-A” [assets] to the Houston market.”

Future apartment tenants can expect a considerable price tag for rent. “Uptown rental rates are growing at a rapid pace,” Moss tells Commercial Observer. “We are looking to continue that trend with our product.”

For some perspective, as the Houston Chronicle points out, rents at the nearby new luxury Aspire Post Oaks apartment towner range from $2,300 to about $6,000 per month.