Pivotal downtown center unveils striking new indoor and outdoor renovations

A pivotal downtown center is now open for business after a vast reimagining. Two and Three Allen Centers have been completely updated, according to owners Brookfield Properties.

The new center is now a mixed-use destination, which greets visitors on the heels of the repositioning of Allen Center’s anchor hotel, the C. Baldwin.

Two Allen Center now includes a new two-story lobby, a second-floor outdoor terrace, and updated retail bays. Three Allen Center also boasts a renovated lobby and new wellness offerings. New, thermally efficient glass was installed on the first and second floors at Two and Three Allen Center, as well as the skybridge connection between the two buildings, per a release.

Meanwhile, at Three Allen Center, two escalators connecting the street-level to the second floor have been removed and replaced with a new set of stairs. The first level of Three Allen Center offers a Peloton-equipped health and wellness room; a bike room in close proximity to Buffalo Bayou for cyclists; and a Work & Mother, a fully equipped lactation facility/pumping station for working and breastfeeding mothers.

Intricate amenities in Three Allen Center include natural stones, metal panels, and bronze finishes. Lobbies are ornamented with Picasso Noir stone quarried from Tunisia, Africa and high-end, Italian furnishings.

Brookfield Properties completed Phase I of the Reimagining of Allen Center in October 2017. Notable improvements included One Allen Center’s lobby; a re-clad, transparent sky bridge that connects One and Two Allen Center; and The Acre, a vibrant, one-acre greenspace located in the heart of One, Two, and Three Allen Center.

In December 2019, Guard and Grace, the award-winning modern steakhouse led by famed Denver restaurateur Chef Troy Guard, opened at One Allen Center.

As CultureMap previously reported, construction for Phase II started in April 2019; the project team included Morrison Dilworth + Walls and PDR, the architects, and Tellepsen, as contractor.

“Allen Center’s premier location and structural framework offered Brookfield Properties the opportunity to elevate this landmark asset into a mixed-use destination that supports our tenants’ desire for a work-life-play lifestyle,” said Travis Overall, executive vice president and head of the Texas region for Brookfield Properties in a statement.

“Upon the completion of Two and Three Allen Center, we’ve delivered a 21st-century office campus that offers world-class office, retail, and health and wellness amenities for our tenants.”