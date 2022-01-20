Elegant French-style home graces market in Tanglewood at $3.5 million

Imagine the convenience and upscale living of the Galleria blended with the suburban retreat of Tanglewood. That's 5614 Cedar Creek Drive, a 7,599-square foot retreat currently on offer for just under $3.5 million, listed by Kellie Geitner of Sotheby's International Realty.

This French-style home has a wealth of modern touches and exquisite details. Stand in the grand foyer and survey a soaring space anchored by a sweeping staircase in laid with hardwood steps and marble inlays.

Then it's on to the home's formal living, dining, and family rooms. The family room is the perfect place to entertain and relax. Its wood-beam ceiling, built-in shelves and cabinets, and marble-surrounded fireplace are conversation pieces and guests will linger on the view of the summer kitchen and loggia through the French doors.

Follow the family room through to the kitchen, which unfolds around a huge island perfect for working and gathering. There's a farmhouse sink, Sub Zero, Wolf, and Bosch appliances, along with a built-in Miele coffee maker, designer lighting and a butler's pantry.

The home's primary suite is the ultimate in comfort. The bedroom sports a 12-foot, tray ceiling, hardwood floors and a sitting area with its own marble fireplace topped by a wood mantel. The 19-by-12-foot bathroom is laid with marble flooring and counter tops, a ProFit jetted tub, and walk-in shower, along with recessed lighting, dual vanities, and access to walk-in closets that offer custom-built shelving, carpeting and crystal-and-chrome lights.

Secondary bedrooms are en-suite, providing privacy and person space for family members or guests.

There's also an additional living room with bedroom that can easily be transformed into a guest suite, with its own mini-kitchen featuring a a stovetop, microwave, and mini fridge. The game room has a gold gilt-box chandelier and its own wet bar, and its archway provides direct access to a media room with recessed lighting and speakers.

A backyard centerpiece is the in-ground pool and spa, which is bordered by twin loggias that offer plenty of gathering space and a summer kitchen, the perfect place for patio-weather parties.

The home's location can't be beat, with access to the Galleria, the energy corridor and the 610 loop all nearby. Sitting in a quiet neighborhood with mid-century and other contemporary homes, 5614 Cedar Creek Drive is both inviting and a getaway from the city's restless energy.