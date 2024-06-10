talking 'bout the Cougars
Houston-area universities named to list of schools with most patents
The University of Houston System reigns as the patent king among colleges and universities in the Houston area.
A new list from the National Academy of Inventors puts UH in a 63rd-place tie — with 27 utility patents issued in 2023 — among 100 recognized schools. As the university explains, utility patents are among the world’s most valuable assets because they give inventors exclusive commercial rights to produce and use their technology.
Other schools in the greater Houston area that show up on the list are the Texas A&M University System, tied for 30th place with 66 patents, and Rice University, tied for 93rd place with 14 patents.
The University of Rochester in New York shares the No. 63 spot with UH.
“This ranking highlights the commitment of our faculty researchers, who explore frontiers of knowledge to enhance the well-being of our society,” Ramanan Krishnamoorti, vice president of energy and innovation at UH, says in a news release. “At UH, we are committed to creating new technologies that drive innovation, to boost Houston’s economy and tackle some of the most perplexing problems facing us.”
Among the UH discoveries that received utility patents last year are:
- Methods of targeting cancer stem cells
- Materials, systems, and methods for carbon capture and conversion.
- A medical device that positions and tracks the muscular activity of legs.
Elsewhere in Texas:
- University of Texas System, holding the No. 3 spot with 235 patents
- Texas Tech University System, tied for 74th place with 20 patents
- Baylor University, tied for 80th place with 17 patents
- University of North Texas, tied for 90th place with 15 patents
Ahead of the UT System on the list are the University of California (546 patents) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (365 patents).
“As we look at the current and future state of innovation in our nation, we need to ensure that the U.S. is remaining competitive in the international innovation ecosystem,” Paul Sanberg, president of the National Academy of Inventors, says in a news release. “Protecting intellectual property is a key component to this, and the … list allows us to recognize and celebrate universities and their faculty, staff, and students who are not only innovating at high levels but taking the additional step of protecting their IP through patenting.”
This article originally appeared on our sister site, InnovationMap.