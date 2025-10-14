more university rankings
Houston's Rice University tops yet another Texas college rankings list
Rice University is maintaining its reputation as one of the top colleges in the U.S., according to a new batch of rankings from WalletHub.
Rice topped WalletHub's 2026 lists comparing the best colleges and universities in Texas and the best universities in the South. The private institution also ranked as the 9th best university in the country, three spots lower than its 2024 ranking.
The personal finance website's experts analyzed nearly 800 colleges and universities in the U.S. using 30 key metrics, including factors like student-faculty ratios, graduation rates, campus safety, and many more.
Rice was ranked across seven major categories in the report, and scored highly for its faculty resources (No. 10), student educational outcomes (No. 12), student selectivity (No. 16), student career outcomes (No. 26), and campus experience (No. 46).
The only two categories Rice lagged behind in were campus safety (No. 576) and cost and financing (No. 700). U.S. News & World Report says tuition and fees at Rice can add up to more than $65,000 per year for in-state students, with the total cost soaring to nearly $84,000 when factoring in the price for housing, food, books and supplies, transportation, and personal expenses. That likely explains why the university ranked poorly in the financial category.
In addition to topping WalletHub's rankings, Rice has also claimed top spots in other prestigious lists by U.S. News, Forbes, The Princeton Review, and more. Rice's revered graduate schools – including the MBA program at the Jones Graduate School of Business and Brown School of Engineering and Computing – are also among the best in the country, according to U.S. News and The Princeton Review.
Elsewhere in Houston, The University of Houston also ranked among the statewide top 10, and ranked as the 268th best university in the U.S. for 2026. In the regional rankings of best universities in the South, U of H ranked 52nd on the list.
The 10 best colleges and universities in Texas for 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Rice University, Houston
- No. 2 – The University of Texas at Austin
- No. 3 – Trinity University, San Antonio
- No. 4 – Texas A&M University-College Station
- No. 5 – Texas Christian University, Fort Worth
- No. 6 – Austin College, Sherman
- No. 7 – Southwestern University, Georgetown
- No. 8 – University of Dallas
- No. 9 – The University of Texas at Dallas
- No. 10 – University of Houston