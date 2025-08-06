Head of the class
Rice University MBA programs rank among top 5 in U.S. by Princeton Review
Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business MBA programs have been ranked among the top five in the country in The Princeton Review’s 2025 Best Business Schools rankings.
The university's MBA program in finance earned a No. 3 ranking, climbing up two spots from its 2024 ranking. Finance MBA programs at the University of Virginia's Darden Graduate School of Business and New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business were the only ones to outrank Rice, claiming No. 2 and No. 1 spots, respectively.
Rice's online MBA program was ranked No. 5, compared to No. 4 last year. Indiana University's Bloomington Kelley School of Business' online program claimed the top spot.
“These rankings reflect the commitment of our faculty and staff, the drive and talent of our students and the strong support of our alumni and partners,” Peter Rodriguez, dean of Rice Business, said in a news release. “They are exceptional honors but also reminders — not just of our top-tier programs and world-class faculty and students but of our broader impact on the future of business education.”
Rice also ranked at No. 6 for “greatest resources for minority students."
The Princeton Review’s 2025 business school rankings are based on data from surveys of administrators at 244 business schools, as well as surveys of 22,800 students enrolled in the schools’ MBA programs during the previous three academic years.
"The schools that made our lists for 2025 share four characteristics that inform our criteria for designating them as 'best': excellent academics, robust experiential learning components, outstanding career services, and positive feedback about them from enrolled students we surveyed," Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief, said in a press release. "No b-school is best overall or best for all students, but to all students considering earning an MBA, we highly recommend these b-schools and salute them for their impressive programs."
Rice's finance program has ranked in the top 10 for eight consecutive years, and its online MBA has ranked in the top five for four years.
Rice and the University of Houston also claimed top marks on the Princeton Review's entrepreneurship rankings. Rice ranks as No. 1 on the Top 50 Entrepreneurship: Grad list, and the University of Houston ranked No. 1 on Top 50 Entrepreneurship: Ugrad. Read more here.
This story originally was published by our sister site, InnovationMap.