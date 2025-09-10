Honor roll
Rice leads Texas colleges on LinkedIn's first career success ranking
Houston’s Rice University leads the Texas schools in LinkedIn’s first-ever ranking of the 50 best U.S. colleges for long-term career success.
Rice appears at No. 31 in the ranking. Southern Methodist University, located in the Dallas suburb of University Park, lands at No. 37, and the University of Texas at Austin shows up at No. 46.
LinkedIn, a career networking site, says the ranking is based on exclusive data about alumni, such as job placement rates, advancement into senior-level jobs, post-graduate formation of startups, and pre-graduation internships.
“A four-year bachelor’s degree is a significant investment of time and money, especially as tuition costs rise and the job market shifts,” the LinkedIn report says. “For millions of Americans, the return on investment is worth it. Those who earn the degree can see an enduring impact on their earning potential and overall career trajectory.”
Where someone earns a degree can have an even bigger impact, according to LinkedIn, as graduates of top programs often land jobs more rapidly, build strong professional networks, and rise to leadership roles more quickly.
“Long-term success isn’t just about landing a great first job; it’s about sustained career growth and opportunity years after graduation,” Andrew Seaman, senior editor-at-large for jobs and career development at LinkedIn News, told Fortune. “For this list, that means looking at how well a school sets alumni up for the long haul.”
Here’s a breakdown of some of the data about the three Texas schools on the LinkedIn list:
Rice University
- Top industries of graduates: Technology, business consulting, higher education
- Top post-graduation destinations: Houston, San Francisco Bay Area, New York City
- Notable skills: MATLAB programming language, engineering design, data science
Southern Methodist University
- Top industries of graduates: Financial services, business consulting
- Top post-graduation destinations: Dallas, New York City, Los Angeles
- Most notable skills: AMPL programming language, Avid iNews content creation system, data science
University of Texas at Austin
- Top industries of graduates: Technology, medical practices, advertising
- Top post-graduation destinations: Austin, Dallas, Houston
- Most notable skills: SOLIDWORKS computer-aided design software, architecture, Avid Media Composer video editing software