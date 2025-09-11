an app for that
Houston scientist's new app helps educate mental health professionals
Keeping up to date with the latest mental health science can be daunting. A Houston mental health scientist is launching a new, app-based approach to continuing education that she hopes will change the way doctors, therapists, and social workers evolve in their field.
The app is MHNTI, named for its parent company, the Mental Health Network & Training Institute. It's a one-stop shop for mental health professionals to find trainers, expert consultations, local providers, live and recorded webinars, and other tools related to licensure certification and renewal.
Free and paid tiers offer different levels of access, but both offer doctors, counselors, and more an easier way to engage with continuing education. When a mental health professional is looking to expand their knowledge in a way that coincides with CE requirements, MHNTI provides it as easy as using Amazon.
"We built MHNTI for the clinicians craving meaningful, ongoing training that fits real-life schedules," said Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale. "MHNTI is more than an app. It's a movement to support mental health professionals at every career stage."
McIngvale, the daughter of Houston entrepreneur (and occasional sports gambler) Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, co-founded MHNTI after becoming one of the leading experts on obsessive-compulsive disorder in the United States. Born with the conditions herself, she suffered greatly as a child to the point that she required extensive repetitive rituals daily just to function. She responded to exposure with response prevention (ERP) treatment, earned her Ph.D. from the University of Houston, and is now the director at the OCD Institute of Texas. Nor is this the first time she used the internet to try and improve the mental health industry. In 2018 she launched the OCD Challenge website, a free resource for people with OCD.
McIngvale's co-founder is New York-based doctor, entrepreneur, and author Lauren Wadsworth, another expert in OCD and other anxiety disorders. Like McIngvale, she understands that the labyrinthian world of continuing educations can keep mental health professionals from achieving their potential.
"Mental health providers are often overworked and under-resourced. MHNTI is here to change that," said Wadsworth. "We're creating a space where clinicians can continuously learn, grow, and feel supported by experts who understand the work firsthand."
MHNTI is available in the App Store, Google Play, and for desktop.