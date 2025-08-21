Growth spurt
Fast-growing tech firm leads list of Houston companies on Inc. 5000
Dozens of Houston-area businesses appear in this year’s Inc. 5000 ranking of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., with a security software provider capturing the region’s No. 1 spot on the list.
Landing at No. 29 nationally and No. 1 in the software category, the top-ranked Houston-area private company is Houston-based Action1. The company recorded median revenue growth of 7,188 percent from 2021 to 2024, according to the Inc. 5000.
It’s the first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list for Action1, founded in 2018.
Action1 produces patch management software. A patch, or fix, quickly repairs software to resolve functionality problems, improve security or add features, according to TechTarget.
“Modern organizations understand that proactive patch management is essential to staying ahead of today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape,” Mike Walters, co-founder and president of Action1, said in a news release. “Our continued hypergrowth reflects the increased demand for enterprise cybersecurity innovation. You can’t be just powerful and secure — you must also be simple to deploy and scale and cost-effective.”
Below are the Houston-area businesses that earned a ranking among the top 1,000 companies, including their industries and their three-year growth rate. To see the other Houston-area companies in the Inc. 5000, visit inc.com/inc5000/2025.
- No. 29 Houston-based Action1, software (7,188 percent)
- No. 49 Spring-based Bogey Bros Golf, retail (5,540 percent)
- No. 84 Houston-based Turtlebox Audio, consumer products (3,818 percent)
- No. 87 The Woodlands-based Allied Wealth, financial services (3,796 percent)
- No. 319 Houston-based Strategic Office Support, business products and services (1,228 percent)
- No. 324 Houston-based Novo Communications, security (1,212 percent)
- No. 363 Houston-based OptiSigns, software (1,101 percent)
- No. 385 Houston-based Cart.com, business products and services (1,053 percent)
- No. 421 Houston-based Sydecar, financial services (962 percent)
- No. 471 The Woodlands-based Acuity Technology Partners, IT services (869 percent)
- No. 577 Stafford-based Dahnani Private Equity Group, real estate (718 percent)
- No. 706 Houston-based Why Not Natural, consumer products (585 percent)
- No. 709 Stafford-based Signarama Sugar Land, manufacturing (584 percent)
- No. 744 Houston-based FINBOA, software (557 percent)
- No. 747 Houston-based Amundson Group, human resources (557 percent)
- No. 793 Houston-based Field Industries, manufacturing (533 percent)
- No. 957 Friendswood-based Good Ranchers, food and beverage (448 percent)
- No. 999 Houston-based ARIA Signs & Design, business products and services (428 percent)
