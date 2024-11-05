to infinity and beyond
Houston blasts off as member of 4-city, space-focused network
Four cities from around the world have teamed up on a mission to grow aeronautics, space, and astronomy.
The Space Cities Network launched last month at the International Congress and Convention Association Congress in Abu Dhabi. The first four missions to join the initiative represent four continents and include Houston; Lausanne, Switzerland; Christchurch, New Zealand; and Seoul, South Korea.
“Space is the mirror of humanity and of our community – a quest for tomorrow. A world of exploration and innovation impacting a future that needs support and guidance. Our community, working collectively with Space experts can be one of the keystones of it, and the Space Cities Network is there to help facilitate that,” Space Cities Network Co-Chair Gerald Howard, who represents Switzerland, says in a news release.
Houston First Corp. will oversee the Space City's participation in the international alliance, which was established to increase collaboration between universities, government agencies, industry and corporations.
“Houston is proud to join this international network, leveraging our rich history in space exploration to drive innovation and collaboration across the global space sector,” Michael Heckman, president and CEO of Houston First, says in the release. “As a hub for cutting-edge research and industry, we are committed to fostering partnerships that will propel the future of aeronautics and space.”
According to the new alliance, the space economy is expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, and collaboration across innovation and technology is needed to reach the industry's goals.
“Cities will play an integral, legacy role as hubs for events supporting the space community, hosting conferences, summits, and meetings that bring together industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers,” Co-Chair Claire Hector-Taylor from New Zealand, says.