14 Houston energy companies power up Fortune Global 500 list
Fourteen businesses with global or regional headquarters in the Houston area appear on Fortune’s new list of the world’s 500 biggest companies.
Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco, whose headquarters for the Americas is in Houston, leads the Houston-area pack. With annual revenue of $494.9 billion, it lands at No. 4 on the Fortune Global 500. Ahead of Saudi Aramco are U.S. retailers Walmart and Amazon, and Chinese electric company State Grid.
To put Saudi Aramco’s annual revenue in perspective, the total is slightly above the gross domestic product for the Philippines.
For the third year in a row, Saudi Aramco stands out as the most profitable member of the Fortune Global 500. The company racked up $121 billion in profit last year.
Overall, Saudi Aramco and 32 other petroleum refiners — many of them with a significant presence in the Houston area — made the Fortune Global 500.
“The Global 500 is the ultimate scorecard for business success. The aggregate revenue of the Fortune Global 500 in 2023 reached $41 trillion, a record level. That sum represents more than a third of global GDP — a sign of how much economic power is concentrated in these companies,” Scott DeCarlo, Fortune’s vice president of research, says in a news release.
Here’s the rundown of Fortune Global 500 companies with global or regional headquarters in the Houston area, including the ranking and annual revenue for each:
- Saudi Aramco, No. 4, $494.9 billion, Americas headquarters in Houston
- ExxonMobil, No. 12, $344.6 billion, global headquarters in Spring
- Shell, No. 13, $323.2 billion; U.S. headquarters in Houston
- TotalEnergies, No. 23, $218.9 billion, U.S. headquarters in Houston
- BP, No. 25, $213 billion, U.S. headquarters in Houston
- Chevron, No. 29, $200.9 billion, global headquarters relocating to Houston in 2024
- Phillips 66, No. 52, $149.9 billion, global headquarters in Houston
- Engie, No. 130, $89.3 billion, North American headquarters in Houston
- Sysco, No. 163, $76.3 billion, global headquarters in Houston
- ConocoPhillips, No. 235, $58.6 billion, global headquarters in Houston
- Enterprise Products Partners, No. 303, $49.7 billion, global headquarters in Houston
- Plains GP Holdings, No. 311, $48.7 billion, global headquarters in Houston
- LyondellBasell, No. 368, $41.1 billion, global headquarters in Houston
- SLB (formerly Schlumberger), No. 479, $33.1 billion, global headquarters in Houston
Fortune uses revenue figures for budget years ending on or before March 31, 2024, to rank the world’s largest companies.
This story originally appeared on our sister site EnergyCapitalHTX.