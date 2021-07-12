Pivotal new cancer research tower tops off in the Medical Center

A new structure aimed at greatly expanding medical services and outpatient care to residents of Greater Houston recently topped off.

At an official ceremony attended by VIPs and industry names, Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center toasted the completion of the concrete structure pivotal in the construction of the O'Quinn Medical Tower at the McNair Campus.

This new 12-story O’Quinn Medical Tower at Baylor St. Luke’s - McNair Campus will be the new clinical home for the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, per a release. The center is nationally ranked for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report and is one of only three National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in Texas. It earned that designation through Baylor College of Medicine.

Additionally, the O’Quinn Medical Tower is part of the expanding McNair Campus. This campus promises more than 400,000 square feet of space to support and provide personalized care to patients and families, including another hospital bed tower and ambulatory care center, press materials describe.

Those familiar with the area will recognize that the campus sits directly adjacent to the planned site of TMC3, a new 37-acre campus that will be located between Old Spanish Trail and Brays Bayou.

“The new O’Quinn Tower and its designation as the clinical home of Baylor’s Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center will be an important milestones in Baylor’s mission,” said Dr. Paul Klotman, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor College of Medicine, in a release. “The McNair Campus is the hub of our clinical activity, and we look forward to the continued expansion.”