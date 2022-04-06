11 Houston billionaires join Elon Musk on Forbes' list of the world's richest

In the battle of the world’s billionaires, a newly minted Texan comes out on top — and nearly a dozen Houstonians fare quite well.

Forbes magazine’s new ranking of the world’s richest people puts Texas transplant Elon Musk at No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion. That’s up from $151 billion in 2021, $24.6 billion in 2020, $22.3 billion in 2019, and $19.9 billion in 2018. The CEO of Austin-based vehicle manufacturer Tesla and leader of a host of other businesses, Musk was ranked second on Forbes’ 2021 list. He sat behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth in 2021 was pegged at $177 million. This year, Forbes estimates Bezos’ net worth is $171 billion.

Here in Houston, 11 locals land on the prestigious list. They are:

Oil mogul Jeffery Hildebrand : tied for No. 316, $7.5 billion, up from $2 billion

: tied for No. 316, $7.5 billion, up from $2 billion Pipeline magnate Richard Kinder : tied for No. 316, $7.5 billion, up from $7 billion

: tied for No. 316, $7.5 billion, up from $7 billion Houston siblings and pipeline heirs Dannine Avara , Scott Duncan , Milane Frantz , and Randa Duncan Williams : each tied for No. 375, $6.6 billion, up from $6 billion

, , , and : each tied for No. 375, $6.6 billion, up from $6 billion Hospitality titan and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta : tied for No. 471, $5.6 billion, up from $4.6 billion

: tied for No. 471, $5.6 billion, up from $4.6 billion Houston software entrepreneur Robert Brockman : tied for No. 601, $4.7 billion, down from $6 billion

: tied for No. 601, $4.7 billion, down from $6 billion Toyota mega-dealer Dan Friedkin : tied for No. 665, $4.3 billion, up from $4.1 billion

: tied for No. 665, $4.3 billion, up from $4.1 billion Houston Texans owner Janice McNair : tied for No. 687, $4.2 billion, up from $4.1 billion

: tied for No. 687, $4.2 billion, up from $4.1 billion Hedge fund honcho John Arnold: tied for No. 913, $3.3 billion, unchanged from last year

Meanwhile, Nearly 30 other Texans appear in this year’s top 1,000. Here, they are grouped by where they live and their global ranking, 2022 net worth, and 2021 net worth.

Austin

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla: No. 1, $219 billion, up from $151 billion

Michael Dell , founder, chairman, and CEO of Round Rock-based Dell Technologies: No. 24, $55.1 billion, up from $45.1 billion

, founder, chairman, and CEO of Round Rock-based Dell Technologies: No. 24, $55.1 billion, up from $45.1 billion Venture capitalist Robert Smith : tied for No. 369, $6.7 billion, up from $6 billion

: tied for No. 369, $6.7 billion, up from $6 billion Tito’s Vodka baron Bert “Tito” Beveridge : tied for No. 637, $4.5 billion, down from $4.6 billion

: tied for No. 637, $4.5 billion, down from $4.6 billion Tech entrepreneur Thai Lee: tied for No. 709, $4.1 billion, up from $3.2 billion

Dallas

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones : tied for No. 185, $10.6 billion, up from $8.9 billion

: tied for No. 185, $10.6 billion, up from $8.9 billion Banking and real estate kingpin Andy Beal : tied for No. 201, $9.9 billion, up from $7.9 billion

: tied for No. 201, $9.9 billion, up from $7.9 billion Oil and real estate titan Ray Lee Hunt : tied for No. 386, $6.5 billion, up from $4.2 billion

: tied for No. 386, $6.5 billion, up from $4.2 billion Money manager Ken Fisher : tied for No. 509, $5.3 billion, down from $5.5 billion

: tied for No. 509, $5.3 billion, down from $5.5 billion Media magnate and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban : tied for No. 601, $4.7 billion, up from $4.4 billion

: tied for No. 601, $4.7 billion, up from $4.4 billion Oil and gas guru Trevor Rees-Jones : tied for No. 637, $4.5 billion, up from $4 billion

: tied for No. 637, $4.5 billion, up from $4 billion Hotel and investment titan Robert Rowling : tied for No. 637, $4.5 billion, up from $3.9 billion

: tied for No. 637, $4.5 billion, up from $3.9 billion Oil baron W. Herbert Hunt : tied for No. 665, $4.3 billion, up from $2 billion

: tied for No. 665, $4.3 billion, up from $2 billion Margot Birmingham Perot : widow of tech and real estate entrepreneur H. Ross Perot Sr., tied for No. 665, $4.3 billion, up from $4.1 billion

: widow of tech and real estate entrepreneur H. Ross Perot Sr., tied for No. 665, $4.3 billion, up from $4.1 billion Oil and gas tycoon Kelcy Warren : tied for No. 728, $4 billion, up from $3.4 billion

: tied for No. 728, $4 billion, up from $3.4 billion Real estate bigwig H. Ross Perot, Jr.: tied for No. 951, $3.2 billion, up from $1.6 billion

Fort Worth

Walmart heiress Alice Walton : No. 18, $65.3 billion, up from $61.8 billion

: No. 18, $65.3 billion, up from $61.8 billion Oil and investment guru Robert Bass : tied for No. 536, $5.1 billion, unchanged from last year

: tied for No. 536, $5.1 billion, unchanged from last year Private equity magnate David Bonderma : tied for No. 637, $4.5 billion, up from $4.1 billion

: tied for No. 637, $4.5 billion, up from $4.1 billion Investor and oilman Sid Bass: tied for No. 883, $3.4 billion, up from $2.9 billion

Elsewhere in Texas

Sports and entertainment mogul Stan Kroenke (Vernon): tied for No. 183, $10.7 billion, up from $8.2 billion

(Vernon): tied for No. 183, $10.7 billion, up from $8.2 billion Walmart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke (Vernon): tied for No. 227, $9 billion, up from $8.4 billion

(Vernon): tied for No. 227, $9 billion, up from $8.4 billion Oil tycoon Autry Stephens (Midland): tied for No. 552, $5 billion, not previously ranked

“The tumultuous stock market contributed to sharp declines in the fortunes of many of the world’s richest,” Kerry A. Dolan, assistant managing editor of Wealth at Forbes, says of this year’s ranking. “Still, more than 1,000 billionaires got wealthier over the past year. The top 20 richest alone are worth a combined $2 trillion, up from $1.8 trillion in 2021.”