Houston TV station switches to new owner as part of $5.4 billion deal

Tegna’s TV stations in Houston will be under new ownership.

As part of a $5.4 billion deal announced Tuesday, February 22, investment firm Standard General will purchase Tegna, which owns 64 TV stations. But once that deal closes, Standard General plans to sell its Houston, Dallas, and Austin stations to Atlanta-based Cox Media Group.

The stations involved in Standard General’s deal with Cox Media Group are:

KHOU, the CBS affiliate in Houstonhttps://www.khou.com/, and KTBU, the Quest affiliate in Houston.

KVUE, the ABC affiliate in Austin.

WFAA, the ABC affiliate in Dallas, and KMPX, the Estrella affiliate in Dallas.

Those five stations will be Cox Media Group’s only TV stations in Texas. Among its current lineup of 33 TV stations are stations in Atlanta, Boston, Pittsburgh, and Seattle.

In a news release, Dan York, president and CEO of Cox Media Group, says acquiring the Houston, Dallas, and Austin stations complements the company’s “exiting core strengths.”

In 2015, media giant Gannett announced the spinoff of its TV stations as a new company called Tegna.