Say hi to Fire Station Guy
Meet the most Instagram-savvy dealer at Round Top's biggest antique show
There are some things that Texans naturally associate with the month of October: pumpkin patches, homecoming mums, and, of course, the Marburger Farm Antique Show.
While the show — which offers almost 300 dealers spread across 43 acres — has always been a draw for the nation’s best and brightest interior and architectural design talent to shop, mingle, and style forecast, the invention of social media has no doubt boosted Marburger's meteoric rise into an influencer/fashionista festival — not that there’s anything wrong with that. It certainly keeps the people watching interesting.
As with any good design, mixing old with new is a delicate dance which, when done correctly, is a delightful thing to witness. In recent years, what shall be respectfully referred to as “the old guard” of Marburger and the influencer/fashionista crowd have begun to focus less on the more traditional celebrities in attendance in favor of the dealers.
To be clear, the Marburger Farm Antique Show maintains standards that guarantee that every dealer in attendance is legitimately top notch; anyone who has been can attest to that. There just happen to be two “camps” in the tents: the “no selfies allowed” dealers, and the Instagram savvy dealers who encourage it…especially everyone’s favorite, Don Fields, or, as he’s known on Instagram, “Fire Station Guy.”
This is far from Fields’ first rodeo. This is his 15th year with Marburger, which has multiple shows a year — not to mention all of the other antique shows across the country. It’s little wonder that his flamboyant show sets and whimsical antiques have amassed him over 60,000 Instagram followers.
CultureMap sat down with Fields before the opening bell rang out on opening morning to take a glimpse inside the mind of the most popular dealer at the show. Fields may be know as “Fire Station Guy” on Instagram, but his company is actually Kansas City, Missouri-based Morning Glory Antiques. Fields also operates KC shop Ringstad-Fields which he shares with partner Craig Ringstad.
Fields finds it humorous that people flock to his booths, but he certainly knows what he’s doing when it comes to advertising. “You’ve gotta have something a little ‘off’ to draw people in,” he says with a chuckle. When asked about a certain taxidermy bird that received attention during the spring show, Fields replied, “I had the big ostrich with the crown on top, and it did sell — everyone loved him.” And yes, “you can always take a selfie in this booth,” he cheerfully affirms.
With constant sourcing trips to antique fairs in Italy and France, plus being a dealer stateside, Fields is always looking for treasures to add to his inventory. “It seems like I buy something every day,” he says.
So, what’s the secret to being “Fire Station Guy”? For Fields, it’s simple: “I just approach life trying to be happy. Laugh a little. Stand behind what I sell,” he says.
“People really like that when you’re online — that what you have described is what you are going to get.” Fields participated in Marburger’s first ever Atlanta show over the summer, but Texas remains a priority. “[Atlanta was] wildly good! Very successful, but we will always be here,” he affirms.
With only minutes to spare before the opening bell rings, Fields closes with some expert advice for those looking to create a collection of their own.
“I think you should buy with your heart. What you fall in love with, you buy, and then you assemble the things you love,” he says. “And if it feels like you and like your home — I like that it’s a traveled and eclectic mix that shows your personality — whatever speaks to you.”
Last question — why "Fire Station Guy?” As it turns out, Fields actually lived in a fire station at one point in time, and the nickname has stayed with him. “I’ve since moved,” says Fields, “But ‘Cottage Guy’ just doesn’t have the same ring to it!”