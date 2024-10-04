Home decor shopping
Find modern treasures and vintage gems at favorite Houston design store
Once upon a time, in an economy far, far away, brick and mortar shops were the go-to spots for both inspirational and aspirational shopping outings. Those who feel that the time-honored tradition of post-luncheon shop wandering has now been fully relegated to soulless chain stores and difficult-to-navigate websites, fret not — respite is found.
Before the familiar fear of falling head over heels for another establishment that may be doomed to close at a moment’s notice can begin to set in, take comfort in the knowledge that Found, a store in the River Oaks area, recently celebrated its 16th year, and owner Ruth Davis isn’t going anywhere.
Perhaps the identity (or slight lack there of) of Found is also the reason for its longevity; the correlation of the two can hardly be coincidental. So, what is Found? Is it an antique store, vintage shop, art gallery, accessories showroom, bookstore, purveyor of perfectly constructed custom upholstered furniture, perhaps a place to merely seek design council from their warm, yet meticulous staff — the short answer is a simple, yet resounding “yes,” to all.
Found’s book selection covers such a wide range of styles that it’s tempting to consider it a bookstore. Their inventory even includes a book on Villa d'Este — a place I have visited myself.
“We appreciate being recognized for our library,” Davis tells CultureMap. “Great books are not only meant for the coffee tables and shelves. They are an incredible source of information, inspiration, and wisdom. You cannot go wrong with a great book, and we have, and are always expanding on the collections.”
While Found has been a designer darling for ages, the fresh vignettes staged within the store are what make the space such an appealing spot for their retail clientele to enjoy lessons in successful juxtaposition. New items playing nicely with upcycled antiques, as well as master classes in properly dressing a coffee table — every tablescape at Found is worthy of a flatlay photo for “the ‘gram.” A sentiment shared by the store’s more than 17,000 Instagram followers.
“We are fortunate to work with the best of the best. Many of our pieces are procured by designers — about 95 percent of our business is within the trade,” Davis says. “However, we have an incredible online presence as well which allows us to reach a large audience. We always love seeing people pop by the shop to shop!”
While other stores sell their antique items as-is, Found sets itself apart by reupholstering its finds in lush new fabrics. Classic frames from multiple decades and regions find new life under Davis’ expert eye, allowing them to blend seamlessly with their contemporary counterparts. Davis also stocks her, albeit private, fabric inventory with discontinued designer fabrics that she pulls from for her upholstery projects. If a period appropriate fabric is what’s needed for a particular piece, Found, quite literally, has it covered.
Davis will be hosting noted designer and author Michael S. Smith for a book signing event tied to the release of his latest work, Classic by Design. Details are TBA.