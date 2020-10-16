Major home goods retailer throws in the towel on Houston-area store

Now might be a good time to score a deal on bedspreads and bath towels. Going-out-of-business sales are under way at a local Bed Bath & Beyond store and three other stores elsewhere in Texas.

Locally, the days are numbered for the location at in Missouri City (5752 State Highway 6). All items are at least 20 percent off (and you don’t need one of the retailer’s omnipresent 20 percent off coupons), store representatives say.

Going-out-of-business sales also are happening at one Bed Bath & Beyond store in Austin (9333 Research Blvd.) and in Fort Worth at 853 NE Mall Blvd. in Hurst and 7616 Denton Hwy. in Watauga.

USA Today reported recently that these four stores were among 63 across the country set to shut down by the end of 2020. The 63 locations are included in the retailer’s plan to shutter more than 200 stores altogether. Hammered by the rise of e-commerce and the coronavirus pandemic, Bed Bath & Beyond says the closures are necessary to “create a sustainable, durable business.”

After the current round of closures, 11 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will remain in the Houston area, with 20 in Dallas-Fort Worth, and five left in the Austin area.

Earlier this year, the retailer closed five stores in Texas:

9600 S. I-35 in Austin

2817 W. Expressway 83 in Harlingen

2306 State Highway 6 South in Houston

700 Meyerland Plaza in Houston

6675 State Highway 6 North in Houston

The Bed Bath & Beyond closures are yet another blow to a retail landscape already suffering before the coronavirus crisis hit.

Longtime Fort Worth-based Pier 1 Imports called it quits after having filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February. Plano-based JC Penney, Dallas-based Neiman Marcus, and rival luxury retailer Nordstrom have also filed for bankruptcy and/or closed stores throughout North Texas this year.