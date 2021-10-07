Luxurious Dallas-based rug and carpet purveyor rolls out new Houston location

A posh Dallas rug purveyor is setting up shop in Houston. Arsin Rug Gallery, which operates a locale in Dallas’s Design Center, opened its second location in the Decorative Center Houston (suite 1000) on October 7.

The Dallas family business spans three generations, both abroad and in the U.S., locating and selling quality rugs, per a press release. Arson now boasts an inventory of more than 7,000 rugs and carpets.

Here in Houston, shoppers can expect a gallery of Persian, Turkish, Oriental, and European rugs and carpets. Aside from antiques, picky customers can also choose from a mix of reproductions and modern-style rugs from around the world — as well as custom creations.

Onsite rug cleaning and repair services are also available.

“Bringing our exceptional rug and carpet offerings to the Houston market is the fulfillment of a long-term goal,” said Saeid Arsin, owner and president, in a statement. “We feel poised to become an essential resource for the expansive Houston design community and look forward to making new connections in the coming months.”

“We feel confident that Arsin Rug Gallery will be the go-to rug source for Houston’s incredible network of interior designers,” said sales manager Mark Odom in a press release. “The showroom’s vast collection and custom designs allow us to offer a wealth of options tailored to a wide variety of design aesthetics.”

Arsin Rug Gallery’s Houston showroom is open to the trade Monday through Friday, 9 am-5 pm.