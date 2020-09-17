Prominent national home and design retailer sets up shop in River Oaks

A widely recognized national online and catalog home decor purveyor is opening doors to its first Houston location. Ballard Designs is set to open a new retail store in the Rivers Oaks Shopping Center early next year, the company announced. It will occupy the former GAP Store’s 10,000-square foot location.

The new Houston Ballard stores will be the chain’s 16th retail location since launching its national retail expansion in 2007. Weingarten Realty, owner and operator of River Oaks Shopping Center, has invested heavily in the property over the past two years, including construction of a 30-story residential tower. Ballard will join a number of well-known shopping and furniture stores in the affluent River Oaks shopping district.

Ballard Designs’ new River Oaks location will be introduced to Houston shoppers on targeted soft opening days beginning in early 2021 with distancing protocols in place, according to a press release.

Opening a new Houston store was always in the cards for the chain, according to Dominic Milanese, senior director of retail for Ballard Designs. “We’ve been serving Houston designers and homeowners for 35 years through our catalog, so we already have a large following here,” Milanese said in a statement.

“Shopping is one of the top 10 things to do in Houston,” Milanese added in the statement. "And at Ballard, we have such a robust assortment, we expect people to love our upholstery and larger furniture pieces, but also to stop in for smaller accessories as well.”

Fans of the online chain can look forward to seeing upscale brands in the Houston store such as Frontgate, Garnett Hill, Grandin Road, and Ryllace.