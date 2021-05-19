Sleek and hip national home design store's first Houston location coming to Rice Village

Local fans of sleek, functional modern homes designs — that don’t break the bank — are in luck. A popular nationwide furniture brand is setting up shop in Rice Village, just in time for summer shopping.

Urbane and chic furnishing store CB2 — the sister store of the juggernaut Crate and Barrel — is slated to open its first Houston location in Rice Village in June, the company announced. The 10,084-square-foot space will be located at 2414 University Blvd., suite #130.

As well as perusing the goods, shoppers can look forward to in-store events, shop online from the comfort of their homes and pick up in store, and consult with CB2’s design specialists through in-store and on-site consultations.

“We see Houston as a city that celebrates creativity and culture — something we identify with as a company and in our designs,” said Ryan Turf, president of CB2, in a statement. “During the past few years, we have experienced continued growth in the area across our customer base and design professionals alike. Opening a brick and mortar in a historic shopping district such as Rice Village allows us to connect even further with the city, add another layer of access for the Houston area customers we have already come to know, and build a new network of services for Houston’s trade professionals in-store and online.”

Aimed at a young, hip mindset and demographic, CB2 offers up specially curated designs, furniture and accessories. The new outpost joins current Rice Village home and design tenants West Elm and Lovesac.

“We are excited to have another brand opening its first Houston location in Rice Village,” said Morgan Lera, of Rice Management Company. “Our mix of first-in-market locations, experiential brands, and beloved local merchants is what continues to make Rice Village an iconic, walkable shopping and dining district. CB2 aligns well with Rice Village’s standards and values as they understand the importance of building lasting relationships with customers and the surrounding community.”