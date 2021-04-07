Ultra-posh French book purveyors start new chapter in Houston with first Southwest store

Bookish Houstonians who love luxury, célébrer! One of the world’s top publishers of all things lavish is beginning a new chapter in Houston with a chic new boutique.

Iconic book purveyor Assouline — wildly credited for redefining the coffee table book — is opening a new posh shop in River Oaks District, making it the brand’s first in the Southwest. (The tony ROD is a perfect fit for the haute house.)

Fans of the company’s intricately crafted books will find a similarly crafted store (4444 Westheimer Rd., Suite F110), such as signature red walls, ornate book stands, and specialty objects. An Ultimate Collection Tower and signature sheep welcome guests as they enter.

Playing on the theme of wonder and beauty of many of the brand’s books’ contents, a bright neon sign declares, “Travel From Home.”

Expect books on travel, luxury, fashion, design, food and drink, architecture, sports, and more to range from around $75 to an uber-luxe $12,000. Connoisseurs can find the travel series and Ultimate Collection, as well as special edition books such as Versailles: From Louis XIV To Jeff Koons, and Connoisseur favorites such as Football: The Impossible Collection.

Also available are items such as travel notebooks, stationary, perfumed candles, and more distinct offerings that aid those shopping for picky or distinctive types who require that certain je ne sais quo.

The new store comes to ROD in a partnership with the brand owners — the regal and stylish couple Prosper and Martine Assouline — and CEO of European Designs, Patrick Hagemeister, a release notes.

“We are incredibly proud to share Assouline’s passion for culture with the country’s expansive Southwest region and we’re delighted to partner with River Oaks District in Houston while doing so,” Prosper Assouline noted in a statement. “I designed this store as a private library and I hope Houstonians will visit our store and feel at home."