WHERE TO SHOP IN SEPTEMBER
Where to shop right now: 12 Houston openings, pop-ups, and collabs
September in the Bayou City isn't just about the return of football and finding the newest pumpkin spice latte; it is also shaping up to be an excellent month for shopping. From luxury moves like Balmain trading River Oaks District for the Galleria, to charitable shopping at events including the Blue Bird Circle's Couture Boutique, and limited edition launches like Lucchese x Dallas Cowboys collection, there are suddenly lots of additions to September's shopping calendar.
Whether you're on the hunt for boots, bling, or customized accessories, this month has something for every type of shopper in Houston.
Balmain
After two years in River Oaks District, Balmain has relocated its flagship Texas boutique to the Galleria. The expansive 2,100-square-foot boutique is dedicated to men's and women's ready-to-wear collections, as well as bags and accessories.
Blue Bird Circle
Join The Blue Bird Circle for the Couture Boutique on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to shop for a great cause and make a difference with every purchase. The event is back for its third year at 615 W. Alabama St and is free to the public. A curated selection of couture and designer apparel, accessories, and jewelry will be on hand, including brands like Chanel, Dior, Gucci, and many more, all at prices that won't break the bank.
Chevignon
Following a soft opening in July, French denim brand Chevignon is celebrating its grand opening with the launch of its Fall/Winter Collection at its first Texas boutique in The Galleria. In addition to new denim styles for men and women, customers can shop for outerwear, casual clothing, and evening attire, all perfect for Houston's warm fall months.
Creed
Celebrated European perfume house Creed will host a live personalization event at its Galleria boutique on September 6 from 3-7 pm. Customers can have their Creed dust bags hand-painted in gold script by a calligrapher.
Duck Camp
The start of fall means the beginning of duck season is on the horizon. Rice Village's Duck Camp is stocked with new apparel and accessories to make the season cozy and stylish.
Elizabeth Anthony
Elizabeth Anthony is kicking off the autumn season with exciting trunk shows, designer appearances, and in-store charity events. Bernadette van Gelder will be visiting from the Netherlands to share her fine jewelry collection, and Safiyaa and Emilia Wickstead are hosting in-store events to showcase their modern, feminine designs. For more information and trunk show details, visit here.
Forth & Nomad
A seasonal shift is underway at Forth & Nomad's flagship store in the Heights. Shoppers can find a curated collection of clothing and accessories with more neutral colors, including deep browns and crimson at the forefront. Expect everything from cute jewelry to lightweight sweaters and stylish jeans.
Grown Brilliance
The eco-conscious jewelry brand will reopen its boutique in The Galleria on September 4. Grown Brilliance is a female-founded, lab-grown diamond brand dedicated to environmentally friendly practices and to helping customers by offering high-quality jewelry choices with a simple, risk-free shopping experience.
Lucchese Bootmaker x Dallas Cowboys
These two iconic Texas brands have collaborated to launch a new collection celebrating the bootmaker's second year as the official boot supplier of the Dallas Cowboys. The collection, available in stores and online, features two new styles for men and women that are handcrafted and honor the storied legacies of both brands.
Mirth
Houston-based brand Mirth is releasing its Autumn Collection in a three-part series through the end of the month. The collection features a range of cozy layers, vintage-inspired textures, and a mix of bold colorways, including citronelle and teal, as well as more muted colors like browns and greys.
Studs
Ear piercing just got a major upgrade at the Galleria with the opening of Studs' newest location. Customers can expect a stress-free piercing experience with expert piercers, complimentary consultations, and a curated selection of jewelry.
Valobra Master Jewelers
Valobra Master Jewelers has just released their newest line, Love Is a Puzzle, The Collection. Created by fourth-generation master jeweler Franco Valobra, the collection consists of a series of handmade bracelets that can be customized to a client's taste using different metals, finishes, and even with white and fancy colored diamonds, all set in solid 18K gold.