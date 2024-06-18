oh boy!
New River Oaks clothing store is a place where boys can be boys
Mother-daughter duo Lisa and Chelsea Hostler are seeing to it that Houston boys dress in style. They've launched ParkerJoe in the River Oaks Shopping Center (1965 West Gray). The boutique bills itself as a junior haberdashery, catering to boys from newborns to tweens (size 16).
Open since April, this 1,840-square-foot emporium expands upon the work the Holsters did at their boutiques at the Painted Tree shops in Champions and Sugar Land. Pitched as one of the only stores in Houston that specializes in boys' clothing, ParkerJoe offers clothes that suit a wide range of occasions, including sleepwear, play dates, school, and formal occasions. It also stocks a range of styles, so that boys (and parents) with different tastes will find something to wear.
Shoppers can expect brands like Tiny Whales, Appaman, Bailey Boys, Floafers, Baby Sprouts, Bald Head Blues, Classic Prep, Tiny Trendsetter, Saltwater Boys, Posh Peanut, and more.
In addition to clothing, the store sells lifestyle items that include a curated selection of games, toys, books, and Texas-themed stuffed animals.
"This is a place for kids — and parents — with personality," Lisa Hostler said in a statement. "ParkerJoe serves a need: there are very few stores for standout boys' clothing, and shopping online for this age group can be a challenge."
Prior to opening the store, Lisa has a successful career in the financial sector and Chelsea spent more than a decade in the hospitality industry. The store is named for Chelsea's six-year-old son, Parker, and Lisa's husband Joe. The idea of ParkerJoe was born after Joe's passing, when Lisa moved to be closer to Chelsea. It's influenced by both Parker's personality and Chelsea's admitted frustration in shopping for him.
ParkerJoe is open daily from 10 am to 7 pm.