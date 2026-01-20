Spring into Shopping
Spring edition of Houston Ballet's shopping fundraiser returns in April
Shopping enthusiasts are dancing with joy over the latest announcement from the Houston Ballet. After a four-year hiatus, the spring version of the ballet's popular Nutcracker Market is returning to Houston.
Nearly 150 merchants will offer warm-weather wares at Nutcracker Market Spring, taking place April 17 through April 19 at NRG Center.
“The impact of Nutcracker Market Spring is immense, and we are thrilled to bring this spring tradition back to Houston,” Houston Ballet executive director Sonja Kostich said in a statement. “The funds raised allow us to share the art of ballet with more people, including the talented dance students in our scholarship programs.”
Familiar vendors like Apples Gone Wild, Dog Collar World, and Will Hill Soap Company are returning, alongside more than 40 new merchants. Shoppers will discover brands such as Beaded Blondes, a Texas-based company known for its hand-strung, 14-karat gold beaded jewelry.
Like its sister event, 11 percent of all merchandise sales and admissions will benefit the Houston Ballet, its Academy, and scholarship programs. The Nutcracker Market has raised more than $100 million for the Houston Ballet since its inception.
General admission tickets are $20 and valid for one day. Early bird tickets are $40 and include access to all three days of the market, along with 8:30 am early admission on Friday, April 17. Tickets can be purchased at nutcrackermarket.com or at NRG ticket windows during market days. Early bird tickets can also be purchased by calling 713-535-3231 by April 9.
Nutcracker Market Spring runs Friday, April 17 from 10 am to 7 pm; Saturday, April 18 from 10 am to 6 pm; and Sunday, April 19 from 10 am to 5 pm.