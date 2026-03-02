WHERE TO SHOP IN MARCH
Where to shop in Houston right now: 13 spots to get Rodeo ready
Dressing for rodeo season in Houston is about feeling confident at NRG and polished everywhere else. This edition is fully dedicated to looks that can carry from afternoons at the carnival to late-night concerts without a single outfit change.
Before the gates swing open, these are the pieces worth pulling off the rack right now. From standout boots and buckles to stunning jewelry and statement bandanas, they are setting the tone for the season. It's time to saddle up and shop smart, Houston.
À Bientôt
Cashmere bandanas have taken over social media, and this River Oaks boutique is rodeo-ready with the oversized bandanas in multiple colors. The boutique also carries a large selection of ready-to-wear separates and accessories perfect for rodeo or springtime events.
City Boots
Just in time for rodeo season, City Boots dropped their latest design, The Heartbreaker Boot. Available in three colors, the 17-inch handcrafted boot features hand-stitched detailing, a full metallic leather shaft paired with a dimensional metallic inlay, and the brand's signature 2-inch heel. The Heartbreaker Boot and other City Boots styles are available at The Avenue and LoveShackFancy Houston.
Chevignon
Known for its jackets and denim, Chevignon recently released its first-ever rodeo capsule collection, The Rodeo Conquest. It consists of a variety of apparel and accessories for both men and women. With t-shirts, jackets, belts, and scarves, there are pieces designed for everything from concerts to after-parties.
Christy Lynn
Houston designer Christy Lynn is tipping her hat to Texas with her first rodeo-inspired collection, Woven West. The capsule collection consists of dresses, skirts, tops, and laser-cut embroidery jackets, all with Lynn's signature feminine look and feel. The limited-time collection, which balances softness with statement-making details, is available online and at the brand's two Houston boutiques.
Christina Greene Jewelry
Greene's latest collection, Western Sky, is her a return to her roots with an all-turquoise-and-gold collection, featuring jewelry and accessories including buckles, hat bands, and a brand-new bolo tie. Greene also paired up with Saturday Silks for a limited-edition Houston Rodeo-themed scarf available in standard size, twilly, and pocket scarf sizes.
Clint Orms Silversmiths & Engravers x King Ranch
These two iconic Texas brands unveiled a limited-edition collaboration featuring five hand-engraved sterling silver pieces, including belt buckles, money clips, and scarf slides. Every piece is hand-engraved by Clint Orms and ranges in price from $325 to $1,750. Rodeo goers can get their hands on other Clint Orms pieces while attending the Houston Rodeo in the Exhibitor Hall at Booth #D4088.
Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott
Inspired by the champion cowgirl ropers, riders, and racers, Kendra Scott released her Women of the Arena collection featuring statement jewelry, apparel, and buckles that are great for the rodeo or everyday wear. At the Yellow Rose boutique in the Heights, shoppers can also get their hands on denim, boots, hats, and more, making it a one-stop shop experience.
J. Landa Jewelry
Sourcing authentic turquoise from artists across Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Tucson, and beyond, J. Landa offers a collection of turquoise, alongside 14k yellow gold and diamonds. These jewels offer a modern take on refined rodeo accessories that go beyond traditional silver and leather.
Lucchese
With four Houston-area locations, there is always a way to get the latest look from Lucchese, which this time of year includes a drop just for the rodeo. The iconic bootmaker just released three new colorways: Priscilla Exotic in Sky Blue, Priscilla Exotic in Natural, and Tough Love in Sky Blue.
Purple
Purple, a fashion label known for its denim, will be unveiling the Rodeo ’26 Capsule Collection on March 6 at the brand's Galleria boutique. The collection will feature Houston-inspired designs, including tees and hoodies. Bottoms will include shorts, as well as additional denim styles such as the Embellished Flare and Digital Print jeans, both featuring a bold Western influence. Accessories will include a trucker hat and bandana to complete the collection.
Rodeo Rendezvous at Hotel Saint Augustine
Hotel Saint Augustine will host an exclusive month-long retail residency, Rodeo Rendezvous, through March 22. The series features a rotating lineup of premier artisans and brands – offering sophisticated options during the rodeo season. Vendors include Natalie Lindsey Vintage (NL Vintage), Nan Collective, Rahm Carrington, Lux & Luz, Roma Photo Booth, Whitney Would, Magnolia Mercantile, and Lucky Gem Club.
South to North
Autry Park's favorite South to North is channeling Latin American style just in time for rodeo season. The boutique teamed up with designer Monserrat Messeguer on a capsule collaboration available exclusively in-store. With help from co-founders Alejandra Bravo and Luisa Babarczy, the collection leans into fringe and leather details that move seamlessly from day to night. Completing the rodeo-ready mix, Colombian hat brand SER adds handcrafted, customizable styles featuring thoughtful design and craftsmanship.
Tootsies
Rodeo season calls for just the right denim, and DL1961’s new spring collection has arrived at Tootsies at just the right time. The premium brand is known for its ultra-soft feel and flattering fits, and this drop delivers with options including the Bridget Boot Cut and Bella Slim Boot Jeans. The lineup also features easy skirts, shorts, and lightweight overshirts for layering.