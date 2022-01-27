Shopper's paradise Nutcracker Market blooms in big spring return at NRG Center

One of the hottest shopping events in Houston is back for spring. Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market — Spring makes a grand return to NRG Center from April 8 to April 10, the ballet announced.

As savvy shoppers are well aware, this three-day event is the sunny sister to fall’s Nutcracker Market, which takes place in November.

Some 150 merchants from across the country will descend upon NRG, bringing seasonal items, on-trend apparel, jewelry, accessories, gourmet food, travel wares, and home and holiday décor just in time for a springtime refresh.

Specifically, the spring shopping extravaganza will showcase wardrobe resets, unique graduation and wedding gifts ideas, festive Cinco de Mayo and Fourth of July decorations, and everything needed for the beach, summer getaways, and backyard BBQs, per a release.

Expect favorites such as Kendra Scott, Signs for Design, Manready Mercantile, Anything Bling Boutique, Two Tequila Sisters, and The Round Top Collection – among myriad others.

New offerings include: Bonblissity, featuring luxurious hand and body creams and candy-scented shower scrubs; Just As I Am, a new on-trend clothing and accessories shop; Ladybugs In My Garden, glittering with princess dresses, tiaras, tea sets, and toys; Tambora Exchange, offering statement-making handbags and clutches; and Farmhouse Bath & Body Co., on hand with their signature candle and body cream collections.

November market veterans making their spring market debut include My Massage Pillow, My Drink Bomb, and Black Tie Caramel.

Also making a return is the charitable element of the program. Proceeds from admission tickets — plus 11 percent of all merchandise sales — will go to the Houston Ballet Foundation, its Academy, and scholarship programs.

Currently, event hours are:

Friday, April 8: 10 am- 7 pm

Saturday, April 9: 10 am-5 pm

Sunday, April 10: 10 am-5 pm

General admission is $20. For tickets and more information, call 713-535-3231 or visit www.NutcrackerMarket.com.