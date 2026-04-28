GLOW GOALS
6 top Houston spas pampering moms with Mother’s Day specials
Whether you treat Mother's Day as a clichéd holiday or a well-earned excuse to indulge, one gift never misses: a luxurious day at the spa. This year, Houston's top spas and wellness spots are rolling out the red carpet for every type of mother. For those who are skincare-obsessed or moms in serious need of a reset, consider these curated treatments, limited-time packages, and wellness experiences to help unwind, recharge, and genuinely feel appreciated.
Altered States Wellness
Perfect for moms who would rather reset than sit through another brunch, Altered States Wellness is offering several feel-good experiences. The studio's limited-time offerings include Mom's Solo Escape with a mix of infrared sauna, float therapy, and a FarmHouse Fresh skincare gift bag. Mom's and Mimosas is a shared session featuring sauna, cold plunge, red light therapy, compression boots, and bubbly.
Biologique Recherche
For mothers who have it all and are skincare devotees, cult-favorite Biologique Recherche in River Oaks District offers treatments and serums backed by both beauty and science. Leading the lineup is Soin Seconde Peau, a 90-minute treatment inspired by medical-grade products that boosts skin renewal, enhances repair, and visibly smooths wrinkles. Just in time for Mother's Day, the Parisian brand also recently launched Sérum Spectral, which reinforces the skin's own capacity to adjust and recover from daily light exposure through three nature-derived active ingredients, including arctic lingonberry, schisandra berries, and indirubin.
Blushington
The first Houston location of Blushington recently opened in River Oaks, and now Houstonians can look forward to booking everything from signature blowouts and styling to special occasion hair, extensions and wig styling, makeup services, and brow and lash tinting. For skin-savvy moms, Blushington also offers skincare services with products from Dr. Neal Schultz's Beauty Rx, including the BeautyRx Peel Bar, along with focused treatments for the face, neck, and décolleté, hands, and under-eye areas.
Hotel ZaZa, Memorial City
Just in time for Mother's Day, ZaSpa is offering a Summer of Spa package for those who book any signature massage, facial, or body treatment. The package includes all-day access to Hotel ZaZa's pool and amenities, including complimentary valet parking, towel service and lockers, infrared sauna access, and poolside food and handcrafted cocktails available for purchase.
Skin Laundry
Skin Laundry is now open in The Woodlands. Just like its counterpart at M-K-T, the new location will offer medical-grade laser facials designed to improve skin tone, texture, and clarity in 15–30 minute sessions. The brand is known for its non-invasive treatments, which support long-term skin health through accessible, consistent care. Some of the most popular treatments include the Signature Laser Facial, Resurfacing Facial, and the Power Signature Facial. The Signature Laser Facial is available to first-time clients for $50.
Trellis Spa
This Mother's Day, Trellis Spa is featuring a lineup of indulgent experiences that feel like a destination getaway. Created as a “boarding pass” to relaxation, each package is a journey that combines therapeutic treatments in a luxurious spa setting. Options range from a quick reset to an all-day retreat.
The Grand Voyage is a 100-minute experience featuring an AgeWell Massage and AgeWell Facial, while The Serenity Sojourn stretches to 150 minutes with a CMD cocoon ritual and CBD pedicure. For those prepared to fully unplug, the Continental Luxe offers 275 minutes of pampering with a customized massage, a Trellis Facial, and a Diamond Luxe pedicure. At the top end, The Citrus Riviera offers a 300-minute escape complete with a customized massage, facial, and seasonal Blood Orange pedicure, making it the ultimate way to spend Mother’s Day without ever leaving Houston.