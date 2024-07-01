WHERE TO SHOP
Where to shop now: 10 Houston stores with hot drops and can't-miss items
July marks a time between the latest summer releases and pre-fall launches when fashion takes a small break. While designers and ateliers are jet-setting to far-flung vacations or planning what will hit the racks in 2025, customers can breathe easy and enjoy a slower pace of shopping.
However, this doesn't mean there aren't deals to score or great events to attend, especially in a fashion-forward city like Houston. This month, we've rounded up some of the best drops, openings, and can't-miss collections.
Chloe Dao
Spruce up your brows for summer with Chloe Dao and LAMIK Beauty on July 11 from 5-7 pm. Sip on refreshing cocktails and refresh your brows with local expert Kim Roxie. A lucky few will receive complimentary brow service — it's first come, first served. This summer series of in-boutique events is a special collaboration with local female small business owners.
Gala Design-Studio
Gala Design-Studio, the newest luxury home decor hotspot, recently opened in River Oaks. The eye-catching, 10,000-square-foot space offers notable brands, including Boffi, MisuraEmme, and Linie Design. Shoppers can snag items for just about every space in the home, including kitchens, bathrooms, and indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Gucci
Gucci is introducing the Gucci Tennis unique collection, inspired by archival designs from the 1970s. After previewing at select stores in Paris in May, the collection is now making its full debut in stores and online through a new campaign featuring champion tennis players Emma Cohen and George Loffhagen.
Houston Premium Outlets
Just in time for back-to-school shopping, two new stores are now open at Houston Premium Outlets. Shoe Palace started as a small family business and has now grown into a trendy chain of stores with a top-notch selection of shoe and apparel brands. Culture Shock specializes in a vast selection of pop culture merchandise, including Funko, Gundam model kits, video games, trading cards, action figures, statues, and more.
Moreau Paris
In honor of the 2024 Paris Summer Games, Moreau Paris partnered with Atelier Fait à Main to create a one-of-a-kind handbag. The Boston bag features the six colors that represent the Olympic rings and also symbolize the inclusiveness of the Olympics and how athletes worldwide come together to participate in the games. Paris hosted the games in 1900 and 1924; now, in 2024, it is the only city to have hosted three times. Moreau, one of the oldest luxury brands established in Paris in 1878, continues the proud association with this global sporting competition. The bag is sold exclusively at Moreau Paris in the River Oaks District development.
Nordstrom
In association with its annual sale, Nordstrom is hosting a Beauty Bash on July 20. Customers can stock up and celebrate all things beauty with special offers, gifts with purchase, makeup tutorials, customized samples, live music, and more. Customers who spend $125 on a beauty or fragrance purchase will receive an exclusive tote.
ParkerJoe
One of Houston's only boutiques focused solely on boys, ParkerJoe opened in April in the River Oaks Shopping Center. ParkerJoe celebrates all facets of the boy lifestyle with a curated selection of toys, games, books, and Texas-themed stuffed animals, plus popular apparel brands for boys ages newborn to size 16 (tween).
Stetson xTrue Brvnd
Post Malone partnered with Western lifestyle brandsStetson andTrue Brvnd to launch a trucker hat available exclusively ontruebrvnd.com. Post Malone has long worn Stetson, and the collaboration highlights a shared set of values between all three partners, including a deep respect for Western heritage, reverence for craftsmanship, and passion for individuality and self-expression.
Wilson
Racquet sports brand Wilson recently opened its first store in the Galleria. The outpost features equipment – racquet sports, baseball and softball, football, basketball, volleyball, and golf – and new sportswear. Wilson is located on level 2, between Galleria Financial Center and Neiman Marcus.
Zadok Jewelers
The Post Oak jewelry store just launched its new Texas Collection. Designed in-house and inspired by iconic Texas elements, the newly unveiled collection features a dazzling array of gold necklaces, earring studs, rings, and hat pins. The state shape and familiar sayings ("howdy" and "yeehaw") are a part of the 24-piece collection.