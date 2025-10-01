WHERE TO SHOP IN OCTOBER
Where to shop right now: 12 Houston pop-ups, debuts, and holiday previews
While the runways in New York, Milan, and Paris are still aglow after the Spring 2026 shows, Houston has its own buzzy lineup this fall. Boutiques and designers are rolling out pop-ups, debut collections, and fashion events. From trunk shows and exclusive in-store appearances to holiday-ready launches, the city’s top destinations are turning shopping into a can’t-miss experience.
Whether looking for a custom suit, statement jewelry, or a limited-edition handbag, these are the spots making Houston feel as relevant as the runways.
Balani Custom Clothiers
Custom suit maker, Balani, known for its expert craftsmanship, recently opened a new showroom in River Oaks District. The 3,200-square-foot location specializes in men's clothing and offers the ultimate custom experience, providing options for custom-tailored business wear, formal wear, casual clothing, shoes, and accessories. It will celebrate its grand opening on October 15; attendees will have the opportunity to win a sport coat worth $1,799.
Consuela
Consuela recently unveiled its 2025 holiday collection with eye-catching pieces for everyone on your holiday list. The brand's latest collection, available at its La Centerra outpost, features new styles of bags, including the Plum Jetsetter, Alex Jetsetter, and Cyndia Max Tote. Shoppers can also snag signature bags from their popular lines of totes, crossbodies, and travel-ready pieces.
Edit by Elaine Turner
Houston designer Elaine Turner is celebrating two years of her boutique, Edit by Elaine Turner, with several in-store activations. On October 2, Autism Awareness Day, the boutique will feature two pop-ups, with a portion of the sales benefiting autism nonprofits. The designer will also launch a new bag called Sawyer, named after a friend's daughter with autism. On October 3, Italian luxury handbag designer Tonya Hawkes will make her only Houston appearance at Edit to debut her first U.S. jewelry line, Tonya Leigh. Edit will be the first store in the country to carry the collection.
Elizabeth Anthony
In October, Elizabeth Anthony has a full calendar of exciting trunk shows, designer appearances, and events. Bayco is launching in the fine jewelry department with a trunk show on October 9-10. In addition, Rieke Common is making an in-person appearance to showcase her African Adventures collection from October 22-24. The collection will also be showcased at Elizabeth Anthony's 10th Annual Fashion Under the Stars Runway Show, benefiting the American Heart Association, on October 23.
Grown Brilliance
Just in time for holiday shopping, the newly revamped Grown Brilliance is offering a collection of new chain link necklaces and bracelets. Shoppers can customize the jewelry with emeralds, diamonds, rubies, or sapphires along with the metal type, including gold, sterling silver, rose gold, and white gold.
Kendra Scott
Jewelry maker Kendra Scott recently debuted her first-ever line of eyewear. Partnering with Marchon Eyewear, one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of glasses and sunglasses, customers can expect 15 different styles of classic, feminine eyewear that complement the brand's jewelry and accessories.
Kick Pleat
The Upper Kirby store has added a fresh jewelry line to its curated racks. İTÄ, created by Puerto Rican designer Ines Capo and Turkish designer Afet Burcu Salargil, offers refined, shimmering pieces ideal for layering or wearing solo.
Lucchese Bootmaker
The El Paso-based bootmaker has launched its latest fall collection, The Code Collection. This new collection features inlaid leatherwork and embroidery with designs that include wildflowers and roaming cattle, all set against colors such as sage green, storm blue, and desert orange. The collection is available both online and in-store.
Susana Vega Jewelry
Houston-based designer Susana Vega just debuted a new palette of fall colors, including burgundy and oregano. The colors are available to mix and match in hoops and ear cuffs, and pair well with the stunning mixed metal pieces that the jewelry designer unveiled earlier this year.
Tommy Bahama
The brand known for its island flair has just dropped its fall line, featuring easy and versatile pieces that are perfect for Houston's temperate climate. Women can choose from lightweight cardigans and dresses, while men can pick from Tommy Bahama's signature prints and chinos. The brand also offers several new denim options for both men and women.
Tootsies
The racks at Tootsies are full of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories perfect for the fall season. The boutique is also the only place in Houston to score Wyld Box Jewelry. The vintage-inspired collection is bold offering everything from rings to necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.
Woven Stitchery & Crafts
Recently opened in Bellaire, the modern fabric and quilting store stocks high-quality fabric, available both precut and by the yard, as well as a range of bag and quilt patterns, sewing notions, bag-making tools and accessories, needlework and cross-stitch options, and home and gift items. Woven Stitchery & Crafts also has a dedicated workspace for hosting classes, workshops, and events.