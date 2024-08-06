TREAT YOURSELF
8 Houston spas offering end-of-summer wellness specials
Whether or not a person is heading back to school, the upcoming end of summer offers a perfect time for a little wellness. A day at the spa is the antidote to puffy skin from poolside cocktails, aches and pains from long plane rides, and discolored skin from too much sunbathing.
Luckily, many spas in Houston are running end-of-summer and National Wellness Month specials to make relaxing and recovering from summer fun easy and more affordable. We've rounded up eight spas with post-summer treatments you'll love.
MilkBath Hair & Scalp Spa
New to the Memorial neighborhood, this spa believes that beautiful hair starts with a healthy scalp. Each treatment includes an in-depth scalp analysis before the team at MilkBath crafts customized hair treatments to meet each client's unique needs. Right now, the hair spa is offering $20 off treatments for new clients.
Montrose Med Spa
Enjoy the "Summer of Love" at Montrose Med Spa, where clients can get discounts on dark under-eye correction with a single platelet-rich plasma (PRP) session. Montrose's newest med spa also offers discounts on IV therapy and medical weight loss consultations.
MySpa Joy
This relaxation hot spot in the Heights is offering 25 percent off several treatment packages, including 60-minute and 90-minute massages, hydra facials, and regular facial services. These packages are the perfect summer-to-fall transition for beautiful skin and relaxation.
Nuveau Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
Just in time for National Wellness Month, Nuveau has extended its lunchtime specials through the end of August. Great for an in-and-out treatment without the downtime, the plastic surgery and medical aesthetics center is offering discounts on its most popular services, including Dermaplane, hydrafacials, Emsculpt, laser hair removal, and Morpheus Eyes.
Post Oak Hotel
Considered by someone to be up Uptown's urban oasis, the Post Oak Hotel has relaxation covered this August. Couples are invited to a unique experience on the hotel's helipad with the Mind & Unwind Package, which includes calming meditation and a soothing massage. Every Wednesday in August, the hotel's spa offers both a 50-minute soothing stone massage for $195 and a 50-minute deep cleansing facial for $195, along with a Dermaplane enhancement for only $55.
The women's vitality lounge at The Spa inside the Post Oak Hotel. Photo courtesy of Post Oak Hotel
Thompson Hotel Houston
Known as one of the top hotels for recovery, Thompson Houston and Los Angeles-based Med Spa Dripology teamed up for National Wellness Month. The Thompson Houston Spa will host a Dripology IV pop-up lounge to allow Houstonians to try their signature treatments. Throughout the month, each Friday-Sunday, Thompson Spa will also offer health and wellness-focused events, lectures, and classes with partners and programming, including yoga and meditation with Amelia May, Reiki, sex therapists, nutritionists, financial wellness experts, and more.
Spa San Luis
Busy summer? Not to worry; Spa San Luis offers ways to revive and rejuvenate for the rest of the season. Take your favorite person to the gorgeous Galveston spa for a Salt Air Couples Massage to enjoy an 80-minute couples massage in the San Luis oceanfront gazebo. The island getaway also has a full menu of "seaholistic" marine experiences with Phytomer products made with marine ingredients sustainably cultivated and harvested from the ocean. Treatments include massages, facials, and more.
Tulum Wellness Spa
Located in the Stomping Grounds, Garden Oaks' retail and restaurant destination, Tulum Wellness Spa is here for the heat this summer. Through September, the spa is offering $200 off its Hyperhidrosis treatment to keep the sweat at bay. Clients who book a signature or ultimate HydraFacial will also receive 50 complimentary units of Dysport to erase those summer sun lines.