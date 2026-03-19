EFFORTLESS EDIT
Shop Carolyn Bessette's minimal '90s style at these 8 Houston spots
Thanks to Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, the woman who helped define ’90s minimalism is back in heavy rotation. Her classic way of dressing serves as a reminder that great style does not need logos or loud trends to make a big impact. Bessette-Kennedy's uniform of crisp white shirts, perfectly cut denim, and minimal accessories is not only nostalgic, but a stylish blueprint for getting dressed right now.
Houstonians don't need a NYC zip code or a Calvin Klein press badge to recreate her most classic looks. From River Oaks District to Rice Village and the Heights, boutiques are leaning into that same pared-back polish — making it easy to find a quietly expensive aesthetic without overthinking it.
Accessories
Bessette-Kennedy often topped off her casual outfits with a slim tortoise shell headband, and Lele Sadoughi, a boutique in River Oaks District, is leaning into similar timeless styles. The Tortoise Emma Acetate Headband and the Jet Faux Leather Bessette Headband are both available for preorder with similar styles available in-store.
Polished headbands and statement accessories with a timeless twist.Photo courtesy of Lele Sadoughi
New Orleans-born Krewe eyewear in Rice Village is channeling '90s minimalistic style with slim, small-frame sunglasses that are reminiscent of Bessette-Kennedy's go-to pairs. Its Spring 2026 collection introduces the Kate and Leah styles, each offered in three colorways.
Sleek, small-frame sunglasses that channel effortless ’90s cool.Photo courtesy of Krewe
This Houston go-to for one of a kind pieces offers a variety of both fine jewelry and classic sterling silver styles. Jeweled hoops, dainty rings, and minimal necklaces that were everyday staples of Bessette-Kennedy, are available at their Heights boutique.
Delicate jewelry and one-of-a-kind pieces for everyday minimalism.Photo courtesy of Fly High Little Bunny/Instagram
Often seen carrying a tote bag, the '90s fashion icon was a big fan of understated luxury. River Oaks District handbag boutique Moreau Paris offers a variety of bags in similar styles including the Mini Vincennes Reversible Totes giving a two-in-one option, as well as the Small Ana Saddle Leather Top Handle Bag for a more structured look.
Understated luxury handbags with clean lines and quiet sophistication.Photo courtesy of Moreau Paris
Clothing
When it came to denim, Bessette-Kennedy kept things classic, favoring straight and bootcut styles. At Tootsies, the brand DL1961 taps into that same timeless feel. The Bridget Boot High Rise Instasculpt offers a flattering polished fit and comes in a variety of colorways and lengths making it easy to find a pair for everyday wear.
Classic denim fits and elevated staples for a polished, everyday look.Photo courtesy of DL1961
One of Bessette-Kennedy's most celebrated looks was a basic white button down shirt. She often wore Calvin Klein, as she was a publicist for the brand, but the same classic style can be found at Alchemia. The Essentials Icon Shirt in white is tailored at the waist, chest, and back to give a flattering fit without the dreaded blouse gape.
Tailored essentials, including the perfect crisp white button-down.Photo courtesy of Alchemia
A versatile black midi skirt not only goes with everything, it can be worn during any season. Frock Shop carries the ALC Remy Drawstring Midi Skirt that is easy to style and comfortable to keep on a regular rotation.
Easy, versatile pieces like midi skirts that work season after season.Photo courtesy of Frock Shop
Beauty
Used by both Carolyn and John, the Kiehl's Creme with Silk Groom delivers soft hold, subtle shine, and natural movement. Ideal for the sleek low buns Kennedy-Bessette favored as well as polished styles. Kiehl's Highland Village location also carries a scent very close to Kennedy Bessette's fragrance of choice. The Kiehl's Original Musk Eau de Toilette combines classic musk with with soft floral and woody notes.
Low-key grooming and fragrance for a naturally polished finish.Photo courtesy of Kiehl's