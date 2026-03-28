This Week's Hot Headlines
Longtime Upper Kirby steakhouse to shutter and more top Houston news
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, including two high-profile closures that are happening soon. Plus, we introduce you to the nominees for Houston's Best New Restaurant in the 2026 Tastemaker Awards. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then find the best weekend events right here.
1. Steakhouse chain's Upper Kirby outpost will shutter after 25 years. The Upper Kirby location of a popular steakhouse will soon say goodbye. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will close on April 18.
2. United and Chef's Table recruit top Houston chef for premium inflight meal. Beginning August 1, travelers departing from 10 cities around the world may opt for meals created by some of the best chefs in the world, including one from Houston.
3. Award-winning Houston brewery will soon shutter in EaDo. An award-winning Houston brewery will soon tap its last keg. True Anomaly Brewing Co. will close its doors permanently on April 30.
True Anomaly closes next month. True Anomaly Brewing/Instagram
4. Houston restaurant celebrates 3 years with new cocktail program. Heights restaurant Jūn has an additional reason to celebrate its third anniversary this year: liquor is officially on the menu.
5. 16 best new Houston restaurants compete for coveted Tastemakers title. For nine of the 10 categories in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, our judges’ panel picks the winners. The one exception is Best New Restaurant, where we ask you to vote for the champion.