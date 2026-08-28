shop 'til you drop
Outdoor clothing brand and clean makeup studio coming to Rice Village
Rice Village continues to diversify its tenant mix with two new additions that are making their Houston debuts. They are:
- Jones Road, a makeup store in the former MAC Cosmetics space at 2411 Times Blvd.
- Faherty, an outdoor-focused clothing brand at 2414 University Blvd.
Founded by makeup artist Bobbi Brown, Jones Road is known for clean, multi-use makeup items that simplify everyday routines. Its known for its signature Miracle Balm that gives skin a healthy glow. As the brand’s first Houston location, it will allow shoppers to experience the products in person before buying when it opens later this year.
Twin brothers Mike and Alex Faherty founded Faherty as a premium apparel brand for outdoor activities. The brand features a range of knitwear and items that are easy to layer — all of which are made from premium materials. When it opens in spring 2027, the store will stock clothing for both men and women.
"Our goal has always been to create a thoughtfully curated mix of retailers that enhances the Rice Village experience," Rice Real Estate Company’s Sam Dike said in a statement. "Jones Road and Faherty each bring a strong identity and loyal following, and we are thrilled to introduce these brands to Houston while continuing to elevate Rice Village as a premier destination."
In June, Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya announced it will open its second Houston-area store in Rice Village at 2369 Rice Blvd. Slated to open this fall, the 5,600-square-foot store will sell books, stationary, paper goods, and more.
Rice Village has been in an almost-decade long process of upgrading its retail offerings with more national and international brands. Last year, Rice University announced the Gateway Project, a $120 million endeavor to create a seamless, pedestrian-friendly corridor linking the campus to the heart of the Village.