Where to shop in Houston right now: 5 sales with can't-miss deals
Houston's savvy shoppers know the secret. January is the month when closets across the city get a glow-up without wrecking bank accounts. Everything from designer dresses, shoes, jewelry, and those must-have accessories are available at discounted prices. Yes, "no buy January" is having a social media moment, but shoppers should grant an exception for these local, very worth-it finds.
To help make shopping smarter and faster, here's a round up of the Bayou City's best sales happening right now.
Elizabeth Anthony
Uptown is buzzing as Elizabeth Anthony hosts the Houston Designer sale featuring an extra 25 percent off already reduced prices. If your New Year's resolutions include a closet upgrade, take this sign sign to stock up on designer styles from Zimmerman, Ulla Johnson, Lela Rose, Lafayette 148, and more.
Hunter Bell
Houston shoppers are used to queuing up for Hunter Bell's annual warehouse sale, but this year, the fan-favorite designer decided to keep things digital. From January 15 through 20, the online-only sale offers up to 80 percent off all 2025 sale inventory. New styles will be added throughout the week, meaning repeat visits are a must. This sale is the perfect opportunity to snag Bell's signature statement pieces and bold prints sans the usual splurge.
The Sale
This beloved annual event brings together more than 50 of Houston’s top boutiques and has raised more than $2.5 million for pediatric cancer research since 2015. Presented by Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc., The Sale runs January 8 through 10 at Bayou City Event Center, with proceeds benefiting Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center.
Expect discounted finds from Christy Lynn, Bering’s, The Avenue, Golden, J Landa Jewelry, Mirth, Tutu and Lilli, Woody’s Furs, and many more. This event is one-stop shopping with some serious feel-good energy. Full details and the complete vendor list are available here.
Tootsies
The River Oaks staple's annual Big Sale is happening both online and in-person with an extra 50 percent off all sale items. Yes, extra. It is their biggest sale of the year, and that extra discount means everything from shoes and handbags to jewelry and ready-to-wear styles are suddenly within reach.