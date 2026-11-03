BOUTIQUE BLISS
Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 must-visit stops for November
Houston shoppers know that there is always room for one more boutique to explore, especially during the weeks leading up to the holiday season. From designer labels and local fixtures to clothing swaps and jewelry-fueled cocktail action, this month's retail lineup has something for every kind of shopper. Consider this list the official reason to step away from the online shopping cart and hit Houston's stores.
Abejas Boutique
One of West University's favorite fashion boutiques has several exclusive brands available in its fall lineup. Shoppers can get their hands on Sportmax, SPRWMN, Peter Cohen, a wide variety of Majestic Filatures, and the Perfect White Tee.
All The Feels
Specializing in new, small-batch, unique handmade goods, All The Feels is stocked and ready for holiday shopping. Expect everything from clothing, accessories, and jewelry to one of the largest selections of Baggu in Houston, plus charming trinkets and home decor.
The Blue Bird Circle
The Blue Bird Circle's annual Christmas Market returns November 7, from 10 am-3 pm. This Houston shopping tradition features festive gifts, holiday décor, and collectibles, from designer ornaments and vintage Christmas brooches to fine china and German nutcrackers. Purchases help support The Blue Bird Circle Clinic for Pediatric Neurology at Texas Children’s Hospital and the organization’s mission to advance pediatric neurological care and research.
Bonita Style
Bonita Style just opened its doors and features hand-picked embroidered Palestinian thobes, butterfly abayas, kaftans, jalabiyas, and hijabs. The family-run boutique is located at 8401 Westheimer Rd, Suite 130; it is the brand's only location in Texas and is open daily from 10 am-10 pm.
Houston Clothing Swap
The Houston Clothing Swap takes place November 15, from 11 am-4:30 pm, at Garage HTX. Shoppers are invited to bringtheir lightly worn clothes and swap with the other attendees. Any leftover clothes will be donated to local charities. Tickets start at $35, and each customer gets 1.5 hours to take as many clothing items as they would like during that time.
James Avery x Consuela
Just in time for the holidays, James Avery and Consuela have added new pieces to their Texas collaboration. The collection includes bags, including Consuela's classic tote, jewelry, and several festive bag charms.
Léránt
Kick off the holiday shopping season with Léránt’s Holiday Shopping Party on Thursday, November 12, from 4–7 pm. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of shopping, sips, and holiday cheer while taking advantage of 15–20 percent off select items. The festive event will also feature a special pop-up from Colores Collective, making it the perfect opportunity to get a head start on holiday gifting.
Nordstrom Beauty
Nordstrom Beauty’s Same-Day Delivery has officially launched in the Houston area, making it easier than ever to shop beauty gifts and must-have essentials without leaving home. Customers can place an order by 3 pm and receive it by 9 pm within 20 miles of Houston stores. The service is also complimentary for select Nordy club members.
Rhone
The performance apparel brand recently opened its newest store at the Galleria. Shoppers can experience Rhone’s performance-driven apparel in person, with thoughtfully designed pieces that seamlessly transition between work, training, and everyday life.
Style Concierge
The racks at this River Oaks boutique are full for fall and holiday gifting with a mix of fashion-forward finds and easy everyday pieces. Brands include Beach Riot, We Are Sundays, Keri Rosenthal, Pistola, and Grimaldi.
Uniqlo
The Japanese casual brand Uniqlo recently opened its third Houston storefront in the Galleria. The new location replaces fast-fashion giant Forever 21. Shoppers can snag exclusive Houston-inspired UTme merchandise and take advantage of store-opening specials.
Zadok
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Zadok Jewelers is partnering with several Houston restaurants to create specialty cocktails and gift one lucky winner a $13,000 tennis bracelet. Customers who order a specialty cocktail at Bari, Doris Metropolitan, Relish Restaurant & Bar, and Rumi’s Kitchen can win a gold tennis bracelet featuring 50 diamonds, one for each year Zadok has been open.