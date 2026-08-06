SERENE STAYCATION
Slow down and recharge with wellness specials at these 7 Houston hotels
It is time to trade the packed weekend itinerary for a plush hotel robe and slippers during National Wellness Month. Houston hotels are putting a wellness spin on their offerings with sleep-focused suites, spa escapes, rooftop sound baths, and even astrology-inspired happy hours. These local getaways will make self-care feel like a mini vacation without ever leaving the city.
Hotel Granduca
Spa enthusiasts enjoying a staycation immersed in Hotel Granduca's Italian charm can add a touch of France to their stay with a treatment at Biologique Recherche, the hotel's preferred spa partner. Customers will receive complimentary transportation to the River Oaks District spa and a 30-minute extension on their services, which can be booked at the hotel's front desk.
Hotel Saint Augustine
Steps away from the Menil Collection and Rothko Chapel, at Hotel Saint Augustine, Perseid is putting a cosmic spin on happy hour through August 24. During nightly Wishing Hours from 8-11:11 pm, the restaurant serves astrology-inspired cocktails inspired by the Perseids meteor shower, which peaks in mid-August and lights up the sky with 50 to 100 meteors an hour. Guests can also write down a hope, dream, or wish on a handmade card before calling it a night. It's equal parts cocktail hour and manifestation session.
InterContinental Houston
Need to hit the reset button? The newest Pure Wellness Rooms at this hotel near NRG Stadium and Texas Medical Center are a spa day disguised as a hotel stay. The rooms include medical-grade air purification that captures 99.9 percent of airborne particles, hypoallergenic luxury bedding, and a vitamin-infused shower. Hotel guests can also score extra perks, including late checkout, in-room yoga mats, sleep eye masks, and two freshly blended smoothies each day.
Marriott Marquis Houston
This downtown hotspot might be known for its Texas-shaped pool, but in August, it offers a host of mind-and-body experiences. Pure Spa, the hotel's onsite spa, is offering its newest treatment, red light therapy, designed to support relaxation, circulation, and skin vitality. Guests can also enjoy a one-hour guided sound bath, complete with an aroma journey and wellness tea at the hotel's rooftop infinity pool.
Omni Houston Hotel
Sometimes setting the phone to Do Not Disturb is the best self-care, and Mokara Spa at the Omni Houston Hotel makes it easy with the 100-minute Tech-Free Tranquility package. The experience includes the spa's signature massage and facial, along with time to unwind in the dry sauna or plunge jacuzzi. The package also includes valet parking plus access to the hotel's fitness center and pools.
Post Oak Hotel
The Post Oak Hotel is going all in on wellness this month with experiences designed to help guests recharge in a customized way. The hotel's Fitness Reset upgrade turns an overnight stay into a full-body reboot with in-room Technogym equipment, a 90-minute spa treatment, recovery therapies, and a $200 dining credit. For those who prefer to catch up on sleep, the Sleep Reset package includes a dedicated Sleep Concierge, calming spa treatments, personalized sleep amenities, and wellness takeaways to bring home.
If a staycation isn't in the cards, book a poolside cabana stocked with VOYA skincare products, wellness sprays, and champagne, or treat yourself to the spa's Body, Mind & Unwind massage, which starts with guided meditation. On August 20, wellness lovers can also check out the hotel's VOYA Skincare Wellness Event, featuring LED face mask sessions, a skincare masterclass, wellness mocktails, light bites, and a gift bag to take home.
Thompson Houston
At the Thompson Houston, guests can trade the usual Sunday Brunch for Sunday Social: Flow, Plunge & Chill, led by Jas of Vibes by Jas. The event starts with an all-levels yoga flow class, then eases into a guided sound bath, assisted stretching, and an optional cold plunge. The feel-good morning wraps up with a complimentary drink, wellness bites, a live DJ, a goodie bag, and rooftop pool access. It is an excellent way to keep the Sunday scaries at bay.