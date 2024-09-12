shop for props
Discover handmade treasures at Houston Grand Opera's garage sale
Calling all costume enthusiasts, theater lovers, and interior design buffs. Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is opening its doors for a unique, first-come-first-served garage sale. With a massive collection of costumes, props, and furniture from iconic productions like Aida, Hansel & Gretel, and Carmen, this sale offers a rare opportunity to grab one-of-a-kind pieces perfect for a costume party, home decor, or DIY projects.
For the first time in 16 years, HGO is inviting the public to step behind the curtain and experience the artistry that goes into their productions. The sale showcases the incredible craftsmanship of HGO's costume shop, which employs dozens of skilled professionals who make or tailor each piece by hand.
The props department's specialized artisans also play a crucial role in creating the magic seen on stage. By making these items available, HGO is giving local theater companies, high schools, colleges, and the general public a chance to bring these beautiful pieces into their own productions or homes.
At the sale, shoppers can expect to find 68 racks of costumes and hundreds of hats, shoes, and other props.Courtesy of Houston Grand Opera
Since the last costume and props sale took place eight years ago, the nationally acclaimed opera house is bursting at the seams.
"We store items as long as possible and reuse them in any way we can," Kristen Burke, HGO director of production, tells CultureMap. "However, there comes a point about every decade or so when we outgrow our storage capacity. We then have to make some hard decisions. What might we use again? What is worth keeping in storage? What do we need to part with?"
HGO's limited storage space is a windfall for Houstonians. Shoppers can expect to find 68 racks of costumes and hundreds of hats, shoes, and other props, including fun must-haves like thrones and prop coffins. According to Burke, items will range in price from $1 to $200, with the majority in the under-$50 range. "Many pieces have a value well over that price, as they were handmade by our talented artisans. There will be some incredible deals to be had at this sale," says Burke.
Items will range in price from $1 to $200, with the majority in the under-$50 range.Courtesy of Houston Grand Opera
For HGO, sustainability is very important. If the items don't sell, they try to donate or find new uses for them. The goal is to avoid waste and give their incredible handcrafted creations a second chance to shine.
Houston Grand Opera Costume & Props Sale; Saturday, September 14, 9:30 am - 4:30 pm; 1977 Tellepsen St., 77023.