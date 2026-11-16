It's time to give the credit card a pep talk, clear some space in the closet, and make room in the gift drawer because the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market returns November 12-15 for its 46th year. Reliant Center will open its doors to almost 300 merchants and thousands of shoppers for four days of holiday shopping and the annual tradition of telling yourself you're only going to look.
More Than a Shopping Spree
The Nutcracker Market has raised more than $100 million since its 1981 debut. Eleven percent of merchandise sales, along with admission and special event ticket proceeds, support Houston Ballet, its Academy, and community programs. Wells Fargo is returning with its small-business program that allows five locally-owned businesses to connect with shoppers. Returning merchants include Twilight Candle Company, Let Me Snack, and Hide and Chic Shop. First-year participants Origen Artesanía Única and Herr Apparel will join the program, which is designed to help small businesses build visibility and grow toward participation in future Nutcracker Markets.
Tips from a Nutcracker Market Expert
With more than 280 merchants spread across Reliant Center, having a good strategy can make the difference between a successful shopping day and missing out on merchants you wanted to see. Michelle Iversen Jeffery, this year's Nutcracker Market chair and a longtime supporter of Houston Ballet, has ways to make the market easier to navigate.
"I like to divide the Market into two halves, and start at the back, then work my way through one half, ending up at the front of the room," Jeffery says. "That will land you near the concessions and restrooms, so you can recharge before tackling the second half."
She also recommends doing a little pre-shopping homework before arriving. "Visit nutcrackermarket.com ahead of your visit and make a list of the merchants to check out; then, visit those booths first."
Her next tip is to plan for gift giving. "I always buy all of my friends' gifts, including hostess gifts. Gourmet food merchants are always a great choice," says Jefferies. "Many of these freeze beautifully. They make holiday entertaining and gift giving a breeze."
Jefferies cautions shoppers who assume the Nutcracker Market is only for women. Sure, fashion and jewelry are a main attraction, but she advises keeping the men on gift-giving lists in mind, too.
A crossbody bag is Jefferies preferred shopping accessory to keep purchases close and hands free for samples and sipping. She also likes to shop with friends at her own pace. "Set an hour interval time to re-meet so that anyone in your group who wants to linger in a booth can do so, knowing you have a scheduled time in an hour or so to reconvene."
From handcrafted ornaments and artisan pottery to permanent jewelry and luxury candles, this year's 29 new Nutcracker Market vendors offer plenty of fresh finds for holiday shoppersPhoto by Melissa Taylor
New Vendors
Longtime favorites, including Paul Michael Company, Royal Standard, and Taylor Paladrino, are returning this year. Shoppers can expect the usual tempting mix of fashion and accessories, home decor, gourmet food, holiday treats, and one-of-a-kind gifts, plus 29 new vendors to make the annual shopping trip feel fresh and exciting. A few newcomers worth checking out, including several Houston-based shops, include:
Momma's Tamales
A little something for the holiday table: this family-owned Houston business makes handmade tamales using a family recipe, along with fresh homemade salsas.
Find It Girl
Gifts with a little personality: shop seasonal décor, handbags, cocktail napkins, sassy kitchen towels, collegiate gifts and fun finds for the hard-to-shop-for person.
ParkerJoe
Boys deserve a good shopping destination, too. This boutique specializes in clothing, dresswear, Western styles, accessories, toys, and books for newborns through size 18.
Lael Alpaca
Soft, sustainable, and a little unexpected: the collection features Peruvian alpaca clothing, including sweaters, wraps, scarves, accessories, and children's apparel.
Woodlands Mahjong Society
For the friend who always has a mahjong game on the calendar: shop thoughtfully designed mahjong tiles, game accessories, and gift cards.
Bella's Hand Poured Candles
Find luxury hand-poured candles, curated vintage pieces, artisan jewelry, decorative accents, and distinctive gifts.
Coton Colors by Laura Johnson
Make the Christmas tree a little more personal with colorful handcrafted glass ornaments, including customizable designs celebrating family milestones, holidays, and special occasions.
Washco Apparel
This cute, Texas-based fashion brand offers women's and men's clothing in sizes XS through 3XL, with designs created by its owners.
Meanwhile Back on the Farm
Leather goods with plenty of personality: browse handcrafted American-made handbags, totes, backpacks, crossbody bags, and accessories.
SJ Ceramic Co.
This small-batch pottery brand creates wheel-thrown porcelain pieces, including handmade vessels and jewelry.
Young, Wild, and Friedman
The Houston-based business creates themed sensory play kits and dough sets that encourage hands-on play.
IRIZ
Shop vintage-inspired watches with distinctive colors and designs.
Oh Sweet Cami
The boutique carries baby and children's clothing, pajamas, accessories, books, bibs, cups, and gifts.
Girls Crew
From dainty everyday earrings and necklaces to playful statement pieces and holiday-inspired designs, there's something for every jewelry lover.
Jentry Kelley Cosmetics
Beauty lovers can stock up on makeup, professional brush sets, haircare, and plant-based skincare from this Houston-founded cosmetics brand.
Louise Lane Boutique
A family-run store that features women's clothing, shoes, jewelry, and exclusive Louise Lane Designs, with pieces that work for everyday dressing and special occasions.
Origen Artesania Unica
This Manvel-based vendor showcases handcrafted Mexican gifts and artisan treasures with cultural character and one-of-a-kind appeal.
Only Little Once
Shop cotton princess twirl dresses, cosplay-inspired outfits, and festive holiday loungewear.
Tickets
General admission is $25 for a one-day pass, available at Ticketmaster.com or H-E-B Business Centers. Early Bird Admission is $60 for those who want a 90-minute head start on Thursday and Friday.