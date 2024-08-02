WHERE TO SHOP NOW
Where to shop in Houston now: 10 can't-miss stores, drops, and pop-ups
The endless days of summer are slowly dwindling, but back-to-school shopping and new outfits for end-of-summer trips are still adding excitement to August. As we savor the last moments of summer, these shopping opportunities provide a perfect blend of practicality and style.
This month, look for these brands to have sales, drop pre-fall collections, and host pop-ups to entice shoppers.
Eight One
Celebrate Eight One's history and connection to Houston at the shop's M-K-T Heights location on August 3 from 3 pm to 7 pm. The shop will welcome well-known Houston vendors. Be the first to purchase Astros gear, pins, and special edition clothing and enjoy complimentary bites and drinks.
Engomichu
Houston-based Peruvian/American fashion brand Engomichu's Calypso collection is ready for the Houston heat. Made from materials including organic linen and silk, the pieces are light and airy. The collection includes dresses, skirts, and tops for men and women.
Freya
Houston-based brand Freya is now offering accessories perfect for summer travel. The new collection includes hat boxes, totes, handbags, crossbody bags, train cases, passport holders, and scarves. Made from materials including leather, straw, and silk, they are functional and cute.
Houston Premium Outlets
Houston's most popular outlet mall just got a high-end tenant. Ferragamo, the iconic Italian luxury brand known for its timeless elegance and craftsmanship, opened earlier this summer, and the new location brings Ferragamo's exquisite collection of ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, and accessories to Houston's largest outlet shopping destination.
Kate Spade
Kate Spade X Heinz is the saucy collaboration we've all been waiting for. The unlikely duo partnered up for a limited-time collection that includes jewelry, bags, shoes, clothing, and accessories featuring cheeky references to the brand, including hot dogs, french fries, and, of course, ketchup.
Maitetxu
It is never too early to prepare for fall, and Maitetxu has a one-of-a-kind jacket to accentuate any outfit. The Houston brand's bespoke jackets come in long and short sleeves, making them universally loved and appropriate for all seasons.
The Plant Project
Join fellow plant enthusiasts at Montrose Collective's greenest tenant, The Plant Project. On Wednesdays from 4-6 pm, The Plant Project will host Planty Hour with light refreshments and offer 20 percent off plants and products.
Psycho Bunny
Fall '24 Drop 1 (almost like "Summer '24 Drop 4," if you will) is all about recentering after a long summer — and stepping back into a daily routine. As school starts and most people return to work, the collection is rampant with fresh colors and styles. Shoppers will find new polos, cargo pants, and new colorways for the brand's classic collections.
White Linen Night
Get out your favorite all-white outfit for the annual White Linen Night in the Heights on August 3. Tickets are now required are now required to attend the event, which is held on 19th Street between Yale and Ashland. Area boutiques and restaurants will open their doors to offer discounts and specials on food and drinks.
Zadok Jewelers
Enjoy up to 70 percent off in-store and online at Zadok Jewelers during the Summer Sale through August 3. This is the chance to buy tennis necklaces, hoop earrings, pendant necklaces, and many more stunning summer pieces at amazing prices.