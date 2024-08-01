a night to remember
Where to eat, drink, and party on White Linen Night in the Heights
One of summer’s most popular evenings takes place this Saturday, August 4. White Linen Night returns to the Heights this weekend.
The original festival on 19th Street is still going strong. As CultureMap reported back in April, the nonprofit 19th Street Merchants Association is charging $10 this year, which helps defray expenses associated with security and logistics from the massive party. All of the street’s shops will be open, restaurants will be running specials, and bands will perform on the closed off section of 19th Street between Yale and Ashland.
One thing to note: It is important to take the name seriously when deciding on what to wear.
“You want to wear all white. You will stick out like a sore thumb if you do not join the crowd,” The Feel Good Group founder Casey Barbles said in April. “Linen is a good idea, because it breathes. It’s hot, but when the sun sets it’s a perfect evening.”
But of course, 19th Street isn’t the only place where people will be partying on Saturday night. White Linen Night has spread across the Heights and even to adjacent neighborhoods like Shady Acres and Garden Oaks. We’ve rounded up more than a dozen options for those who want to make it a White Linen Day, White Linen Night, and White Linen Late Night.
Bauhaus will have a WLN afterparty. Machine Elves will take over the patio, along with Flight Controllers, Rick Arter and Tré, with special guest Colton Cameron. You will have access to that event and SOSA in the main room. 10 pm.
Christian’s Tailgate will hold its first beer die tournament on WLN. Experience fun entertainment and deals like live DJs, food trucks, karaoke, photo booth opportunities, and local vendors. 4 pm.
Dan Electros suggests that you might wanna wear white dashikis for their WLN party. Roots reggae legends DEM Roots and longtime homies GALVEZTON will jam the music all night. Food will be provided by the food dudes. 8 pm.
Elevate Creative Studios will have an unforgettable fusion of creativity and margaritas at Agave and Art. Enjoy complimentary margaritas as you immerse yourself in a gallery filled with bright and captivating artistry. 3 pm.
EZ’s Liquor Lounge will be all geared up and ready for the WLN. Western Jelly will provide the live entertainment and, in addition to EZ’s regular food and drink menus, The Original Ninfa’s will be around with some deliciousness. 7 pm.
Heights & Co. will have a complimentary mimosa with any brunch order and $7 Bloody Marys from noon to 1 pm. To get you ready for the nighttime festivities, sip on $10 espresso martinis until 6 pm. Noon.
Heights Antiques on Yale will celebrate WLN with a storewide sale, full of items that’ll be 20-50% off. There will also be a sidewalk sale as well as complimentary appetizers and a drinks buffet. 10 am.
Heights Grocer will host a wine tasting with David Mayfield Selections. Stop by between 2-4 pm to sample three tasty wines.
The Heights Theater wants people to enjoy local shopping, live music, great local eateries, and more along 19th Street this WLN. They also hope that people will eventually stop by the theater, where DJ G-Funk will have a destined-to-be-funky set. 7 pm.
Little Woodrow’s in the Heights will have what they call a WLN glow party. They’ve got DJ sets all day and night, drink specials, and plenty of surprises in store. 1 pm.
Moonshine Deck says it will have the most epic party on 20th Street. There will be non-stop beats from some of Houston’s best DJs, including Ak Ya Daddy and DJ Palmo. Add to that photo ops, sips, bites, and surprises galore. 11 am.
Onion Creek Cafe says their WLN will be served up carnival style. Denverado’s Movers & Shakers will be performing, along with DJ Melodic & some go-go dancers. Deck yourself out in a cool white outfit and come dance under the giant disco ball with your friends. 7:30 pm.
Permission Whiskey will be full on White Linen Night. Courtesy of Permission Whiskey
Permission Whiskey goes all out for WLN by tenting its parking lot, booking DJs, and keeping the party going until 2 am. Look for drink specials and a special toast at midnight. James, the bar’s companion speakeasy, will host a champagne takeover beginning at 6 pm. 4 pm.
Re•Vive Salon & Spa will be hosting a free event. Come meet all the beauty professionals that are housed at Re•Vive. They will have music, a food truck, local vendors, photo booth, hookahs and 100 swag bags to the first 100 visitors. 6:30 pm.
Shady Acres Saloon will have a lot of things going down. We’re talking arts and crafts vendors, beer specials courtesy of Saint Arnold, giveaways & new product samples, and live performances from Patrick B. Ray and Walker County Line. 5 pm.
The Stomping Grounds and Jim Beam have teamed up for a free event to celebrate WLN. Pop Shop America will have a market with 30 local makers and artists, while Bayou City Funk and DJ Good Soul will provide the grooves. 6 pm.