ELEGANT EVOLUTION
Houston designer Christy Lynn celebrates 5 years with River Oaks pop-up
Houston designer Christy Lynn Lee has had a whirlwind five years and is celebrating with a pop-up store in River Oaks District and a new Resort 2025 Collection. The pop-up boutique will be open through the end of February, offering shoppers curated picks from the designer's Fall/Winter 2024, Resort 2025, and the first drop of Spring 2025 on February 1.
"I wasn't looking for a pop-up during the holiday season, but the opportunity presented itself, and I made the decision within two weeks," Lee tells CultureMap. "I have a beautiful store in Memorial, and being there for over a year has taught me a lot about that part of the city. There are a lot of people that shop in River Oaks District from out of town and even internationally, and we felt we could learn a lot about those customers just by being there for the next four months."
Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee and her husband Christophe Chung.Photo by Quy Tran
After founding her ready-to-wear label in 2019, Lee became known for her romantic and ephemeral dresses with hand-painted floral motifs and exquisite fabrics from Italy, France, and China. In the past year, Lee has focused on evolving her brand to include more separates, knitwear, and suiting. The Resort 2025 Collection will showcase these efforts with a capsule wardrobe that is ready for holiday travel with beautiful skirts, cashmere, and embroidered treatments on leather and suede.
"The collection is available now through January, and it is holiday-inspired," said Lee. "I wanted it to feel like a transitional capsule collection, so if you are traveling for the holidays to somewhere warm or skiing, it is easy to take it away with you."
Shoppers can peruse the ready-to-wear Resort 2025 Collection at the River Oaks District pop-up. Photo courtesy of Christy Lynn
In addition to the new pop-up boutique and launch of her latest collection, Lee is celebrating five years of her eponymous brand. The designer says the first three years were the honeymoon phase, while the last two dealt with trials and tribulations. She and her business partner and husband, Christophe Chung, have been focused on sustaining the business's progress.
"The first three years we had a lot of growth. I have a store, a team here in Houston, and a team in New York, so now it is about planning for the next five years.," said Lee. "I am fortunate that I have built a really good production and design group. It is very small, but it allows me to concentrate more on the outward-facing parts of the fashion business."
Christy Lynn Lee celebrated her 5 year anniversary with a fashion show and the debut of her River Oaks District pop-up. Photo by Quy Tran
While Lee has focused on expanding nationwide and globally (she began international shipping in the last six months), she says Houston will remain her home base. The designer's atelier, warehouse, and flagship store are all in Houston, and over the past several years, Lee and her husband have built a welcoming community around them.
"We couldn't have grown so much without the support from Houston. I feel like it is my home," said Lee. "Houston embodies diversity, creativity, and opportunity. It is an international hub that offers access to a global audience while still having a fantastic local community."