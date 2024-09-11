exclusive sneak peek
Haute Houston jewelry designer's Grecian getaway inspires new collection
Houston jewelry designer Christina Greene McAllen's turquoise-and-gold, Western-inspired designs have established her as a recognized name with local jewelry aficionados. While jewelry tends to have a slower pace than fashion, it is constantly evolving and changing, which is why Greene's latest collection, Grecian Escape, which steps away from her usual Western vibes, will make a splash when it makes its official debut on Thursday, September 12.
McAllen attended the Parson School of Design in New York and interned with notable designers, including Michael Kors and Shoshanna before she switched to jewelry. In 2011, the Houston native started her jewelry business and recently moved from her longstanding Rice Village boutique to a new outpost in Tanglewood.
McAllen embraces different designs inspired by her travels. Photo by Paige Beitler Photography
Her latest collection has been two years in the making and was inspired by a trip the jewelry designer took with her husband and friends to Greece. "I absolutely loved the country, culture, food, architecture — everything. I'm so excited for people to enjoy Grecian Escape," McAllen tells CultureMap.
The collection features earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings with sunburst motifs, natural stones, and hypoallergenic 18K gold-plated brass. McAllen doesn't stray from her love of turquoise and gold, but with her latest collection, she wanted to embrace different designs inspired by her travels.
Layering has been on trend for several seasons, and McAllen encourages her customers to layer, stack, and pair pieces from Grecian Escape with other designs from previous collections. "The beauty in layering is that you can easily dress a look up or down, making it an easy day-to-night transition," she says.
When pressed to pick a favorite from her latest creations, McAllen admits that she loves the Meet Me in Mykonos Chain Bracelet, which is very different from any other bracelet she's designed. "I absolutely love the thick, chunky chain and the uniqueness that the piece offers. I will be wearing this on repeat as soon as the collection launches on Thursday."
One of McAllen's favorite pieces from the Grecian Escape Collection is the Meet Me in Mykonos bracelet. Photo by Paige Beitler Photography